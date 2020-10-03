Springboks

Siya Kolisi leads Green to victory over Gold in Springbok Showdown

Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi
Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

World Cup-winning skipper Siya Kolisi led the Green side to victory over Gold at the Springbok Showdown at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

As it happened | Springboks Green v Springboks Gold

The Springbok Green side won 25-9 after leading 6-3 at half-time.

The Green team, which was coached by Mzwandile Stick with Rassie Erasmus serving remotely as team commissioner, scored three tries by captain Kolisi, Juarno Augustus and a 45th-minute penalty try.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies scored two penalties, while replacement Kade Wolhuter also slotted a conversion.

Meanwhile, Deon Davids' Gold side only managed to score three penalties - one from Damian Willemse and two from Curwin Bosch.

Willemse had a game to forget as he was sent to the sin-bin for pulling Sanele Nohamba back when he was likely to score for Green, which resulted in a penalty try.

A double round of Currie Cup, between seven franchises, kicks off on the weekend of 10 October.

Scorers:

Springbok Green

Try: Penalty try, Siya Kolisi, Juarno Augustus

Conversion: Kade Wolhuter

Penalties: Jantjies (2)

Springbok Gold

Penalties: Damian Willemse, Curwin Bosch (2)

Teams: 

Springbok Green

15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24 Jeremy Ward, 25 Kade Wolhuter

Springbok Gold

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Nizaam Carr, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 James Venter, 21 Vincent Tshituka, 22 Ivan van Zyl, 23 Curwin Bosch, 24 Werner Kok, 25 Manuel Rass

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

