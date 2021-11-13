Siya Kolisi pays no mind to World Rugby Player-of-the-Year calls

Springbok World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi said he hadn't concerned himself with calls that he should be this year's World Rugby Player-of-the-Year.

Kolisi's performances since South Africa returned to international rugby after a Covid-enforced hiatus have drawn him plenty of admiration across the spectrum.

The loose-forward was at his bullish best against Wales in Cardiff last weekend, carrying on from awe-inspiring performances during the British & Irish Lions series and the Rugby Championship.

But the 30-year-old said he paid no mind to the clamour that he should succeed his injured countryman Pieter-Steph du Toit as the best player in the world.

"I don't look too much into those things," said Kolisi.

"You to be able to take in the good and bad stuff that's said by people outside, but I decided not to read into those things.

"What's most important to me are these coming games, especially the one this weekend.

"If people think like that of me, I am obviously happy, but I have to perform in these two matches. Saturday's match is very important and for the last one against England [we want to end on a high note].

"I'll focus on those things when the season is done. I don't have the time to think about [awards] right now."

Kolisi has had to operate in a Bok loose trio that's missed key players at crucial times like Duane Vermeulen during the Lions series and Du Toit thereafter.

But the skipper has operated seamlessly in concert with back-row partner Kwagga Smith and novice Jasper Wiese when they've shared the back of the scrum.

Kolisi's physical attributes, work rate, defensive output and breakdown prowess have placed him among the best performers in international rugby this season - to the Springboks' delight.

The Springbok clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Kick-off is at 15:00.