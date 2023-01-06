Siya Kolisi reveals Dan Carter's influence in decision to join Racing 92

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said he spoke to Dan Carter about his next move and admitted the All Blacks legend was "part of the reason" the Sharks loose-forward joined French club Racing 92.

Kolisi confirmed this week that he'd leave South Africa at the end of the Rugby World Cup held in France later this year to join Racing.

The 31-year-old said he asked the two-time World Cup-winning former All Black flyhalf questions about the club Carter also turned out for during the latter part of his career.

"He’s part of the reasons why I came to Racing," Kolisi told French publication L'Equipe.

"I talked to him a lot about it, I called to ask him questions and he only had good things to say for the club.

"He warned me that here there was a lot of distractions for the players, but that you have to make sure stay focused on rugby."

Kolisi said Racing was the only club he discussed a potential overseas move with, ruling out other possible candidates such as big-money spending Toulon, where his close friend and fellow Springbok Chelsin Kolbe plies his trade.

"I only had discussions with Racing. Toulon is a great club, but I already knew where I wanted to go, and I wasn’t interested in talking with other teams," Kolisi said.

"I saw how much Racing wanted me, and that was all I needed."