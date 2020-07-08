Siya Kolisi confirms autobiography: 'There are many parts of my story untold'

An autobiography of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will hit the shelves next year.

The book will be published by HarperCollins and written by Boris Starling, a British novelist, screenwriter and newspaper columnist.

Kolisi says there are still parts of his life story that haven't been told.

The book will be published by HarperCollins, who bought the world all-language rights from Roc Nation Sports, the company that represents Kolisi.

The book will be written by Boris Starling, a British novelist, screenwriter and newspaper columnist.



Kolisi said he was excited about revealing more of his life story.



"There are so many parts of my story that haven't been told and I feel it's the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity.



"It was so important to me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group. I'm thrilled to partner with HarperCollins on a creative project that we can both be proud of."



Kolisi, 29, has played 50 Tests for the Springboks since 2013. He gained worldwide stardom last year when he captained South Africa to World Cup glory in Japan.

A biography of Kolisi was published last year, but the Bok skipper distanced himself from it.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff