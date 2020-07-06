Springboks

Siya Kolisi tops prestigious list of 'most influential' figures in rugby

Siya Kolisi prior to the Rugby World Cup quarter-final between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium on 20 October 2019 (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has topped a list of the most influential figures in rugby in 2020.

The list, which included a top 50, was compiled by the prestigious Rugby World magazine and included input from experts from all over the world. 

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who coached the Boks at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, comes in at No 6. 

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux features at No 15, while Jacques Nienaber, who was the defence coach at the World Cup but has since been promoted to head coach, is No 43. 

"Siya Kolisi of South Africa - but now one of rugby’s universal soldiers - stands at No 1 in our most influential list, with Maro Itoje close behind at No 3," wrote Stephen Jones in the magazine.

Rugby World most influential people in rugby in 2020:

1. Siya Kolisi

2. Bernard Laporte

3. Maro Itoje

4. Warren Gatland

5. Nick Clarry

6. Rassie Erasmus

7. Claude Atcher

8. Eddie Jones

9. Dr Eanna Falvey

10. Katie Sadleir

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

