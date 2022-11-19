8m ago

'Slow', 'depressing' SA national anthem leaves Springbok fans amused on social media

Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
The Springboks sing the national anthem (Getty)
Saturday's 63-21 win for the Springboks over Italy in Genoa was a much-needed injection of positivity for South African rugby, with the lively showing of the backline particularly pleasing for fans. 

The Boks ran in nine tries on the day, playing some scintillating running rugby at times and, particularly in the second half, they delivered near non-stop action that had social media gasping at the quality of some of the play.  

Before a ball had been kicked, however, proceedings were off to a 'slow' start with a performance of Nkosi sikelel' Afrika that raised eyebrows.

The singer, Nicole Magolie, certainly didn't put a foot wrong in terms of nailing every lyric and hitting every note, but this version of the anthem did seem to take a lot longer than Bok fans at home would have been used to. 

Our man on the ground in Genoa, Khanyiso Tshwaku, captured the moment before kick-off as Bok fans chipped in with some hugely entertaining reactions. 


