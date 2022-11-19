'Slow', 'depressing' SA national anthem leaves Springbok fans amused on social media

Saturday's 63-21 win for the Springboks over Italy in Genoa was a much-needed injection of positivity for South African rugby, with the lively showing of the backline particularly pleasing for fans.

The Boks ran in nine tries on the day, playing some scintillating running rugby at times and, particularly in the second half, they delivered near non-stop action that had social media gasping at the quality of some of the play.

Before a ball had been kicked, however, proceedings were off to a 'slow' start with a performance of Nkosi sikelel' Afrika that raised eyebrows.

The singer, Nicole Magolie, certainly didn't put a foot wrong in terms of nailing every lyric and hitting every note, but this version of the anthem did seem to take a lot longer than Bok fans at home would have been used to.

Our man on the ground in Genoa, Khanyiso Tshwaku, captured the moment before kick-off as Bok fans chipped in with some hugely entertaining reactions.

This wasn't the fastest rendition of our national anthem.@Sport24news pic.twitter.com/7GkN4WdWTW — Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) November 19, 2022

Had to check that my stream wasn't on 0.5 speed for that anthem.#ITAvRSA — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) November 19, 2022

Matthew Pearce is ungovernable - let’s hope the game is quicker than the anthem ?????? — Thala Msutu (@ThalaMsutu77) November 19, 2022

Slowest rendition of the South African anthem I have ever heard.



Emotive but slow. #ITAvRSA — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) November 19, 2022

How long it's taking to sing the national anthem in Genoa pic.twitter.com/iWhgoDByaR — stuart hess (@shockerhess) November 19, 2022

That was a... different interpretation of South Africa's anthem. Sung like a funeral dirge. — Dylan Jack (@dylmjack) November 19, 2022

The slow, depressing version of the SA anthem. #ITAvSA — Simon Borchardt (@SimonBorchardt) November 19, 2022

The most depressing @Springboks National anthem ever???? — Makuni W.E. Ganya (@WhisperMGanya) November 19, 2022

Not sure who she is, but this was the most depressing version of our anthem ever sung. #Springboks #supersportrugby pic.twitter.com/OyTJuEDEC1 — Nawaaz Kalick (@kalickna) November 19, 2022

That lady sang the Afrikaans part of the anthem extra slow just for Charlize Theron ?? #ITAvRSA #AutumnNationsSeries — Gills (@gpricey23) November 19, 2022

Oh my Ras Dumisani.. That anthem in Italy. Haibo #ITAvRSA — Leighton Koopman (@Leighton_K) November 19, 2022



