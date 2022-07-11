South v North battle to intensify ahead of Rugby World Cup: 'It's very close right now'

The battle for supremacy in the build-up to Rugby World Cup 2023 is closer than ever before.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids believes the gap between the top teams is closing all the time.

The Springboks lost their No 1 world ranking after their defeat to Wales in the second Test.

The difference in quality between the top teams in world rugby is "very close right now", says Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids.



This past weekend, the northern hemisphere sides produced a clean sweep over the southern hemisphere's four premier rugby nations that compete in the Rugby Championship.

Ireland outplayed the All Blacks in Dunedin, England breezed past Australia in Brisbane, Scotland knocked over Argentina in Salta, and, in Bloemfontein, the Springboks lost to Wales on home soil for the first time in their history.

It leaves all four of those series tied at 1-1 heading into this weekend's action, with the balance of power between north and south now in an intriguing state.

South Africa's 13-12 defeat also means that the Springboks have lost their top world ranking, relinquishing that spot to 2023 World Cup hosts France, while Ireland have moved up to second. The Boks are third.

At the Arabella estate near Hermanus on Monday, where the Boks are preparing for this weekend's series decider against Wales in Cape Town, Davids acknowledged that the gap between the top notions was incredibly tight.

"I think teams get better every year in terms of game plans and adapting to different situations and styles," said Davids.

"We could see in the United Rugby Championship how teams adapted over a period of time, and I feel that the gap between the different international teams is getting closer.

"Every game now, you can't surely say which side it will go in terms of the quality you see every week."

With the 2023 World Cup now part of every top nation's thinking, Davids expects that level of competitiveness will only increase between now and then.

"I think it's going to become more challenging as we build up towards the World Cup, because teams are seeking answers and want to find the perfect squad and settle in terms of their game plans," he said.

"All the players use these games to get that point where they feel comfortable. I just think it's very close right now in terms of the top teams in the world."

The immediate focus, though, is on Wales and putting in a performance to remind South African supporters of the Springbok pedigree.

"Wales is one of those teams that are prepared to go to dark places and challenge you there. If you just look at the intent of the tackles they made in the last Test match, and how they gave massive competition in stopping mauls and getting stuck into the scrums, it's a testament to their ability to get stuck in," said Davids.

"If you look at a long-term plan, wanting to be No 1 or world champions must still be your aim.

"For us, now, it's about the current situation and focusing on our performance now and how we can become better. You only get to No 1 by staying in the moment and working as hard as possible to give your best every time."



