'Spicy Plum' on the move: Kitshoff to join Ulster after World Cup

Steven Kitshoff. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
South Africa's World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff is to join Ulster on a three-year deal after the 2023 World Cup in France, the Irish province announced Wednesday.

WATCH | Social media game on point: Ulster pull out all the stops in announcing 'Spicy Plum' Steven Kitshoff

Kitshoff, 30, helped the Springboks become world champions when they defeated England in the final in Japan three years ago.

"As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front row, which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. 

"His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season." 

Stormers coach John Dobson paid tribute to Kitshoff, a United Rugby Championship winner with the franchise during the 2021/22 season.

“Steven has been an incredibly loyal servant of  Stormers rugby over the years and he will leave at the end of the season to take up what is a life-changing offer with our gratitude and well-wishes.

“He is a true  Stormers man who will always call Cape Town home and we are hopeful that we will see him back here in our colours one day once his contract in Ireland is up.

“Of course, we still have the rest of this season with him and knowing him like I do, I have no question that he will be giving everything for the cause, as he always has,” he said.

Kitshoff said that he wants to enjoy the time he has left at home in Cape Town with his teammates and create more special memories.

“Growing up in Cape Town, playing for the DHL Stormers was always a dream that I was lucky enough to live.

“We still have quite a way to go this season and I am very excited about what we can achieve together.

“I want to make this campaign a memorable one before I move on and begin the next chapter in my career,” he said.

