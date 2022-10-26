Springbok brains trust satisfied as Stellenbosch camp wraps up

The Springbok coaches are satisfied with the team's progress after a group of players concluded a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

It was the Boks' first preparation steps for their year-end European tour, as well as the SA A side's matches against club sides Munster (Ireland) and Bristol Bears (England).

According to a statement from SA Rugby, the players were put through their paces in a handful of training and gym sessions and had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the national systems again.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, and the Springbok and SA A head coaches, Jacques Nienaber and Mzwandile Stick, will announce the travelling squads on Friday.

On their tour, the Boks will tackle Ireland (Dublin, 5 November), France (Marseille, 12 November), Italy (Genoa, 19 November), and England (London, 26 November).

The SA A team's match against Munster will be on Thursday, 10 November and the Bristol Bears game a week later on 17 November.

"It was a fantastic camp, and it offered the coaches an ideal opportunity to get the players to switch their focus to the Ireland Test next week and the forthcoming SA A matches," said Erasmus.

"It was also valuable in the sense that it exposed new players such as Manie (Libbok) and Sacha (Mngomezulu) to our structures and to see them in action as we finalise the selections for the Springbok and SA A teams. It was pleasing to see their, and the rest of the training squad's enthusiasm.

"The Springboks are facing the two best teams in the world on successive weekends in Ireland and France, and Italy and England are always forces to be reckoned with, especially at home, while Munster and Bristol are top clubs and will test the SA A team thoroughly, and we are now all on the same page in terms of the expectations on the players and coaches."

Erasmus added: "The next step was to decide which players will depart for Ireland on Saturday as members of the Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour, and those who will travel straight to Cork on Saturday, 5 November, as part of the SA A touring group."

Boks on tour: Saturday, 5 November: South Africa vs Ireland (Dublin - Aviva Stadium) Thursday, 10 November: SA A vs Munster (Cork) Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille - Stade Vélodrome) Thursday, 17 November: SA A v Bristol Bears (Bristol - Ashton Gate) Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferarris Stadium, Genoa) Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London - Twickenham)

SA Rugby added that the players who will depart for Ireland on Saturday will be withdrawn from their respective URC franchises this weekend, while the other players will be eligible for selection for the two local derbies.

Nienaber said they achieved their objectives at the training camp.

"The training camp was beneficial in many ways as the players are back in Test mode, we had an opportunity to look at and discuss the opposition we’ll be facing on tour, and we had a golden opportunity to work with the SA A coaching team and expose them to the way we do things at the Springboks.

"There's a huge sense of excitement within in the squad among the management and players, but we are under no illusions about the magnitude of the challenge that lies ahead."

Bok assistant coach Stick, who will be the SA A head coach, was also encouraged by the groundwork they put in place in Stellenbosch: "We want to put together a strong team for what we know will be testing matches, and after seeing the training squad on the field and other players in action in their franchise and clubs competitions, I'm confident that we will be able to select a talented team featuring a good mix of youth and experience.

"The SA A games will not only serve the purpose of exposing the players - both those who are young and their more experienced counterparts to top class international club rugby less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup - it will also allow the national coaches to give a wider group of players valuable game time at this level with the international spectacle in mind."

The Bok touring squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon and will depart for Ireland later in the evening.