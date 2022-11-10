1h ago

Springbok captain's run: Why it's in Toulon and not Marseille

Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Springbok team manager Charles Wessels said they were happy to go to the Stade Velodrome for Saturday's Test against France just on match-day.
  • The Boks, who have been based in Toulon, will have their captain's run at the Stade Mayol instead of the Velodrome.
  • Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe enjoyed his only game at the Velodrome despite being on the losing side.

In Marseille

Springbok team manager Charles Wessels said the reason behind them having their captain's run in Stade Mayol in Toulon and not at Marseille's Stade Velodrome was based on the distance between the two coastal towns.

Marseille and Toulon are 66km apart and the latter will be the Springboks' base for next year's World Cup in France.

The Springboks' captain's run will take place on Friday afternoon ahead of the first Test between South Africa and France in four years.

Wessels said they know the stadium and they're happy to travel to the city just for the game.

In August, the All Blacks also opted not to have their captain's run at Ellis Park before the 13 August Test that they ended up winning.

"We don't want to travel that hour and 15 minutes," Wessels said.

"We know the stadium and we're prepared to travel that time on match-day and not pack up our bags and move to Marseille.

Springbok utility back Cheslin Kolbe, who has been designated as the first-choice goalkicker on Saturday, said the ground was a wonderful place to play at.

Kolbe's first and only experience at the ground was last season's European Challenge Cup final where he featured for Toulon against Lyon.

Teams

France

15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana; 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Anthony Jelonch; 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki; 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Substitutes: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Bastien Chalureau, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Matthieu Jalibert

 South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Toulon lost that game 30-12, but it was the experience of playing at the ground and not the loss that Kolbe remembered.

"I've played at the Velodrome and that was in the European Challenge Cup final last season," Kolbe said.

"It was my first time there and it was an amazing experience and it was an amazing stadium. People came out to support and didn't care whether it was club or international rugby.

"I'm pretty sure the experience will be an amazing one. It's a great place to play and allows for great running rugby.

"We've got the job we need to do ahead of us and we'll get the energy from the people who will be supporting us."

Kickoff is at 22:00 (SA time).

