Springboks backing Elton Jantjies after flight incident: 'He hasn't been found guilty of anything'

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber said they were treating the matter as Elton Jantjies being innocent until he was proven guilty before any action could be taken.

Jantjies faces charges of malicious injury to property and the contravention of the Aviation Act.

The World Cup-winning flyhalf, however, made the 17-player Bok camp assembled in Pretoria.

The Springboks are waiting for more information before making a move in the Elton Jantjies saga, following the flyhalf's arrest at OR Tambo International Airport last month.

Jantjies, who faces charges of malicious injury to property and the contravention of the Aviation Act, was included in the latest Springbok camp that's assembled in Pretoria in preparation for the three-match Test series against Wales starting at Loftus in July.

Since the incident took place, Jantjies has made two appearances at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court. The matter was postponed to 17 June, pending representations from his defence lawyer, during which the player will be with the Boks.

WATCH | Case of Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies postponed, pending defence representations





However, Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber said they were treating the matter as Jantjies being innocent until he was proven guilty before any action could be taken, as the incident took place outside of the Springbok environment.

"Elton wasn't in the Springbok camp when the alleged incident occurred," Nienaber said.

"As we receive information along the line, we'll act accordingly. To my knowledge, Elton has not been found guilty of anything and thus we're going on with our preparations as such.

"You're [innocent until] proven guilty; he must be proven guilty of something. Other than that, we are working with him on the rugby stuff here during the camp."

Lawyers that spoke to News24 expected the World Cup-winning Springbok not to face jail time should he be proven guilty on the charges.

It's unclear, however, what measures his national employers would take.

