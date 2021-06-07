Springbok duo sustain superficial burns in bizarre 'fire pit accident'

Damian de Allende and RG Snyman were among four players who suffered superficial burns over the weekend in what Munster has called a "fire pit accident".

The pair, who were on Saturday named in the Springbok squad to take on the British and Irish Lions in July, suffered burns to "legs, hands and face" according to the Munster website.

Two other players, Mike Haley and CJ Stander, suffered burns to their hands although the medical team at the club is confident they will return to training this week.

De Allende and Snyman, however, will have to see a specialist and will not train.

Speaking of the incident, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all okay.