Springbok Etzebeth on 6-man list for Autumn Nations Player of the Series award

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is in the running along with five other players for the inaugural Autumn Nations Player of the Series award.

Etzebeth is in the running against Ireland's Caelan Doris, French duo Antoine Dupont and Roman Ntamack and England pair Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith.

The Bok enforcer was colossal throughout in his country's wins over Wales and Scotland as well as the defeat to England.

Against Scotland, Etzebeth made the most runs with ball in hand (12) and was also the joint-highest for most tackles (7), while against Wales, he made the second-most tackles in the side (9) and the second-most carries (7).

He kept his best for last, however, for the clash with England where he made a team-high seven carries for 46 metres - second on the team - while he also made 13 tackles.

Meanwhile, the World Cup-winning Springbok has been ruled out of rugby activity for his club Toulon until at least February next year with concussion.

Earlier this month, Etzebeth was in headlines after his surprise omission for the World Rugby Player of the Year nominations.

To vote for Etzebeth, fans can go HERE