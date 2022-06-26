Springbok fairy tale loading as veteran Fourie could be set for first cap

With the first Test against Wales just six days away, Springbok fans will start to wonder what the first run-on XV of the season will look like.

Jacques Nienaber has already surprised with some with his squad selections, including a call-up for veteran Stormers flanker Deon Fourie.

According to Rapport, Fourie's fairy tale might have an even happier ending as the Springbok coach considers a twin-breakdown threat against the Welsh.

Both Fourie and Kwagga Smith could be on the replacement bench for the Boks come Saturday as Nienaber believes both can secure "reverse-ball possession" for South Africa.

"If you want to make something special happen and bring about reverse ball possession, like Francois Louw in the World Cup semi-final against Wales, you have two players in Kwagga and Deon to make it happen," Nienaber told Rapport.

If Fourie does get game time on Saturday, at 35, he will be the oldest every player to make their debut for South Africa.



