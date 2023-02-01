22m ago

add bookmark

Springbok fixtures locked in: World champions face All Blacks twice before title defence

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Lukhanyo Am. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

The Springboks' fixture list for the 2023 season was finalised by SA Rugby on Wednesday.

The Boks will face arch-rivals New Zealand twice - away in the Rugby Championship and in a World Cup warm-up match in London.

SA Rugby also confirmed the Boks' home venues in a shortened Rugby Championship. The world champions will kick off their season against Australia on 8 July at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

They will then travel to New Zealand to tackle the All Blacks at a yet-to-be-determined venue on 15 July, before returning to South Africa to host Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 29 July.

READ | Etzebeth dissects Boks' World Cup prospects: 'If we bring our A-game, we'll have a big shot'

"Loftus Versfeld and Ellis Park are iconic stadiums, and we thoroughly enjoy the fanatic support from the home crowds at these venues, so we are thrilled to start off what is a vital season for the team at these stadiums," Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said in a statement.

"These Rugby Championship matches are going to be crucial as we look to get our Rugby World Cup season off to a good start and playing against New Zealand away and Australia and Argentina on the highveld will be ideal for our preparation.

"All three sides will enter the international spectacle in France among a handful of teams that will be considered potential contenders for the title, so we are expecting a thorough test throughout the campaign."

Nienaber's charges will also play World Cup warm-up matches away to Argentina (venue TBA, 5 August) and Wales (Cardiff, 19 August), before the second encounter against the All Blacks at Twickenham (25 August). 

SA Rugby's Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, added that the match against the Pumas in Argentina would boost their World Cup preparations.

"Playing against Argentina in South America is unique as they have a very passionate home crowd that brings the best out of their team, so that environment will serve as good preparation for our team with an eye on the Rugby World Cup, especially after getting a taste of the atmosphere we can expect at the international extravaganza in our match against France in Marseille last November," Erasmus said.

Nienaber added that the Bok coaches were already hard at work for the 2023 Test season

"The coaches have hit the ground running this year and we'll continue to put in the hard yards as we attempt to ensure that we leave no stone unturned before the World Cup.

"We are on course in terms of finalising our planning for the season and we are excited about returning to the training field," said the Springbok coach.

At the World Cup, the Springboks will contest Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, and Romania.

Their first match is against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September, followed by games against Romania (Bordeaux, 17 September), Ireland (Paris, 23 September) and Tonga (Marseille, 1 October).

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - New Zealand v Springboks (venue TBA)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Argentina v Springboks (venue TBA)

Saturday, 19 August - Wales v Springboks (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC pool fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrwc 2023jacques nienaberrassie erasmusrugby
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
14% - 2708 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 804 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
82% - 15504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo