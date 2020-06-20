Springboks

Springbok flank Francois Louw posts heartfelt message on final day as a pro rugby player

Francois Louw of Bath during the Premiership Rugby match against Gloucester at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester on 4 January 2020.
Francois Louw of Bath during the Premiership Rugby match against Gloucester at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester on 4 January 2020.
Harry Trump/Getty Images

Springbok flank Francois Louw on Saturday shared a heartfelt farewell message to mark his final day as a professional rugby player.

The sports-disrupting impact of Covid-19 has taken a toll on veteran loose forward as he retires without the opportunity for a proper swansong match for English club Bath.

"Today marks my final day as a pro rugby player. No final swansong game or fairy tale farewell but that is not what I will remember. I have the memories of this adventure with me forever and I will look back every day with my heart full and content. Thank you for being part of that," the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter.

Louw has been a popular and yeoman-serving figure at the English Premiership club since 2011, including stints as captain.

He quit Test rugby after the 2019 World Cup in Japan - having earned a winner's medal from it, and a total of 76 Springbok caps - and then revealed earlier this year that this would also be his final campaign (2019/20) for Bath.

Before joining Bath in 2011, Louw represented Western Province and the Stormers in South Africa.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

