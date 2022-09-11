Springboks

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies, team dietician Zeenat Simjee sent home after explosive reports of Mbombela affair

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)
  • Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee have been sent home from Argentina following reports of an affair.
  • Sunday newspaper Rapport disclosed details of the alleged tryst as well as disorderly conduct and a supposed unpaid guesthouse bill.
  • The incident is said to have taken place in Mbombela the week of SA's 26-10 win over the All Blacks in August.

Springbok management has sent home flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee following reports that emerged in Sunday newspapers implicating both in a romantic affair and a Mbombela hotel incident.

In a statement on Sunday, SA Rugby said although there were no team protocols breached during the incident that reportedly took place in the week of SA's 26-10 win over the All Blacks on 6 August, the pair would return home to "attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team's preparations for the Test against Argentina".

The Springboks are currently in Argentina. 

Sources told Sunday paper Rapport that Jantjies (32) booked himself into a guesthouse outside of the team's hotel during their stay in Mbombela last month.

It is alleged that Jantjies also failed to pay the guesthouse an amount relating to R26 000 until the owners complained to the South African Rugby Union (SARU).

Jantjies, who is married, is said to have then settled R21 000 before a final R5 000 was paid upon Rapport's enquiry into the matter.

The report includes eyewitnesses who alleged romantic exchanges between Jantjies and Simjee. 

Said SA Rugby's full statement:

The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year.

No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team's preparations for the Test against Argentina.

No further comment will be made at this time.

The Boks face Los Pumas at Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

