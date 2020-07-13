Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok fullback rushed to hospital: 'It's a pain I've never experienced'

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux in action in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Tokyo on 2 November 2019
Springbok fullback Willie le Roux in action in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Tokyo on 2 November 2019
Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Springbok fullback Willie le Roux underwent an appendectomy last week after being rushed to hospital.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Le Roux told Sunday weekly Rapport that he had a stomach ache last Tuesday night, which he thought was from pasta he had eaten.

The 30-year-old still went for a 10km run on Wednesday before seeing a doctor, who gave him an injection and Gaviscon.

However, the pain became unbearable and on Thursday, Le Roux's mother took him to the Mediclinic in Somerset West.

"The doctor said my appendix, which he then removed, was full of bacteria. Because he was afraid that I might get an infection, he wanted to keep me in hospital until at least Saturday or Sunday.

"I was really shocked. It's a pain I've never experienced. The doctor only told me afterwards that if I had waited another day, my appendix would have burst. I was really scared and can't describe the pain I was experiencing."

Le Roux, who has played 61 Tests for the Springboks, is expected to head to Japan in September to play for the Toyota Verblitz club. Verblitz are coached by former All Blacks mentor Steve Hansen.

Le Roux has since returned home and on Sunday posted a picture on Twitter where he appeared upbeat:   

- Compiled by Sport24 staff
Related Links
Marvellous Mo'unga doing a 'Pollard' for NZ
Lions: Covid-19 positive player in isolation, but not acutely ill
5 talking points: Super Rugby Aotearoa Week 5
Read more on:
springbokswillie le rouxrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
46% - 3984 votes
Cricket
11% - 973 votes
Football
18% - 1562 votes
Athletics
2% - 175 votes
Boxing
1% - 73 votes
Cycling
2% - 180 votes
Golf
5% - 441 votes
Motorsport
8% - 681 votes
Tennis
3% - 283 votes
Water sports
1% - 65 votes
American sports
1% - 66 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 228 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo