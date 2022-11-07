Springbok goalkicking conundrum reaching crisis point: What are the options?

Goalkicking, among other things, stood out like a sore thumb in South Africa's 19-16 loss against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

They can ill-afford to go into Saturday's Test against France in Marseilles without a recognised goalkicker.

Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are the two goal kicking options available in the Bok camp while Jaden Hendrikse can also do the job.

The Springboks' goal kicking question will require immediate answering for Saturday's important Test match against France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseilles.

The Boks went into Saturday's 19-16 loss against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium without a recognised goalkicker and they paid the price with a third consecutive defeat in Dublin.

Goalkicking, especially in Europe where the wild swing of conditions often minimises try scoring opportunities, becomes pivotal.

The Boks, having won a European-hosted World Cup when they triumphed in France in 2007 while were semi-finalists in Wales edition of 1999 and the 2015 edition in England, should be aware of goalkicking importance.

It was Percy Montgomery and Frans Steyn's accurate goalkicking that allowed South Africa to beat England at the Stade de France in the 2007 WOrld Cup final, while Handre Pollard's unerringly accurate boot ensured the Boks navigated tricky business end games against Wales and England in the successful 2019 World Cup assault.

Pollard's form was already flaky when he was invalidated by injury a couple months ago, while Elton Jantjies' personal issues and Steyn's injury-enforced absence means the Boks needed to look elsewhere for a goalkicker ahead of this tour.

Damian Willemse, who isn't the first-choice kicker at the Stormers, has been thrust into this role with varying success.

One of them was the Loftus Versfeld win against Wales in June where he drilled a last-minute penalty.

However, cracks showed in the 24-8 and 34-22 wins against Australia and Argentina, respectively, where kicks were missed.

With the Boks winning those games, it didn't come as a surprise that those flaws were going to be overlooked.

However, there's no place to hide in Test rugby, which was the case at the Aviva Stadium and the fact Cheslin Kolbe, a talented player who has no business taking place-kicks, was entrusted with that duty, severely undermined Willemse's confidence.

The seven points SA left on the field was one thing, but the kickable penalties spurned to go for a rolling maul meant the Boks shot themselves in the foot.

Where does this leave the Boks from a goal kicking perspective? The elevation of one of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or Manie Libbok to the starting line-up is one option.

The latter is probably the safest and most proven, especially with his gradually significant improvement with his place-kicking anf the maturity he displayed last season in the Stormers' United Rugby Championship title charge.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, despite being part of the squad, would definitely be a wild-card option, especially for a Test of the magnitude of the French.

How would a Libbok inclusion affect how the Bok backline lines up? Not by much as Willemse can either stay at flyhalf, or move to fullback to accommodate Libbok.

Kolbe would then move to right wing at Kurt-Lee Arendse's expense while Willie le Roux should continue as an impact player.

Whether Bok management, as risk averse as they are, would be willing to take this chance will be interesting to see, especially after Saturday's reverse against Ireland.

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse is also a clear goalkicking option, but whether he can be trusted with that responsibility having relinquished it after his Under-20 days remains to be seen.

The Boks didn't get away with going into the game without a goalkicker and they definitely won't escape against France without one.

The French, who carry an even bigger attacking threat, were kept in the game in their win over Australia by Tomas Ramos' goal kicking from fullback before Damien Penaud scored that excellent match-winning try.

Indeed, the Boks were profligate in terms of not being able to convert their 22m entries into tangible points.

However, their type of game plan is heavily reliant on an accurate goalkicker building an innings through penalty conversion.

The Boks can ill-afford to go into Saturday's game without a recognised goalkicker as rugby, as it has shown in the past, can rear its ugly bad fortune if a team doesn't learn from its mistakes.