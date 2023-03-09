Springbok machine moves up a gear, date revealed for World Cup squad announcement

The Springboks are ramping up preparations for their World Cup title defence in France later this year.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have planned meticulously, as was the case in 2019.

The World Cup squad will be announced on 8 August.

Springbok management is shifting gears, and meticulous planning - as was the case building up to their famous 2019 triumph in Japan - is at the heart of preparations for their World Cup title defence in France later this year.

That was the clear takeaway from Wednesday's Stellenbosch media briefing, where Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus was flanked by a member from every senior SA Rugby coaching department, including Junior Boks, Women's Boks and Blitzboks leaders.

It was understandable, though, that the Springboks and coach Jacques Nienaber commanded most of the media attention. This, after all, is a year that will provide Nienaber's team with an opportunity to become the first Bok side to defend a World Cup crown.

Nienaber has been in camp with 14 locally-based top Bok players, who have taken a break from the demands of the United Rugby Championship (URC) to rejuvenate and, ultimately, align with the Springbok plan for the year.

"There were three or four of the 14 [in the current camp] who came through the Elite Player Development (EPD) programme, which started way back in 2013," Erasmus said on Wednesday.

"A guy like Canan (Moodie), Kurt-Lee (Arendse) or Jaden (Hendrikse) ... these guys have been through our junior structures from under-15 with our fundamentals.

"The biggest thing we always try do is align the players so they know the whole programme of the year so they can plan their year. They can plan their weddings, their time with their families, and their movements, and they will know what we are trying to do at the World Cup.

"They will also know where they are in the pecking order and what they have to do apart from winning the URC. We have road maps on them, and they know what those road maps mean without interfering on the tactical side of how they are playing at their franchises."

The Springboks will announce their 33-man World Cup squad on 8 August, with operations manager Charles Wessels rattling off a list of important dates and numbers, showing how every day has been mapped out already.

"The group that started on 19 February [in camp] will be together with us for 161 days, compared to 133 days we had in 2019," he said.

"Some of the other guys who join later will obviously have less than 161 days with us, but the key is that from 12 June, those guys will be with us together for the full stay of 141 days.

"As of today (Wednesday), Rugby World Cup kick-off is in 185 days. We have 187 days until we kick off against Scotland in Marseille, and our plan is to leave France on Monday, 30 October."

When the players get together as a full group in June, they will begin preparations for a shortened Rugby Championship that will provide vital game time ahead of the World Cup.

Until then, further camps and sessions are planned with players locally and abroad.

"There will be future alignment sessions with overseas-based players, and that happens regularly as soon as we find a window where two clubs aren't playing on a weekend, and we can fit two or three players in," Nienaber explained.

"Physical camps, we're looking at having in May, but we'll have to see how the franchises do in the knockouts of the URC and the EPCR. You don't want to plan a camp now, and then you only have three players available at that camp.

"When we start with preparation in June, we will have 11 weeks together from before the Rugby Championship through to the warm-up games and the World Cup. We will have enough time.

"Yes, the northern hemisphere is playing now, and they have two rounds left of Six Nations, but then they will go back and play in their Premiership competitions, and they will end their season and then have a rest and development block."

For Erasmus, the significant difference between the Springboks now and in 2019 lies in depth.

"I remember that we went to England in 2018, where we lost with that Andre Esterhuizen tackle, and we had Damian (Willemse) playing one of his first few matches at fullback, and we only had Ivan van Zyl and Faf de Klerk as our scrumhalves," he said.

"Now, I think we have six guys lining up at scrumhalf. We have three or four flyhalves pushing.

"It's not to say we're in a better position because all the other countries would have evolved and become better too. Just look at Ireland and Scotland. But I think the age bracket of our players and the fact that we've been filtering players into the system for six years is the difference.

"On management's side, the coaching side, on players taking ownership and really giving themselves over to the Springbok jersey, in that regard, I think we are steady."



