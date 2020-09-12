Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok pivot Pollard to have knee injury scan on Monday

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Montpellier's Handre Pollard in action during a Top 14 match against Racing 92 in Nanterre near Paris on 21 December 2019.
Montpellier's Handre Pollard in action during a Top 14 match against Racing 92 in Nanterre near Paris on 21 December 2019.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard will have tests next week on a knee injury suffered in the loss to Racing 92, his club Montpellier said on Saturday.

Pollard, 26, was hospitalised after a collision on Friday with Racing's Baptiste Chouzenoux in the second-half and will undergo an MRI scan on Monday.

The flyhalf, who joined the French side after lifting the Webb Ellis trophy in Japan last November, scored a penalty goal in the 41-17 defeat in Paris before suffering the injury with 18 minutes to play.

Related Links
Bok hero Kolbe shines as Toulouse bounce back to see off La Rochelle
Quarantine rules could see some All Blacks skipping Rugby Championship
England's rugby union players accept 25 percent pay cut
Read more on:
springbokshandre polladrugby
loading... Live
Liverpool 3
Leeds United 3
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7311 votes
Cricket
11% - 1841 votes
Football
19% - 3305 votes
Athletics
2% - 427 votes
Boxing
1% - 156 votes
Cycling
2% - 416 votes
Golf
5% - 857 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1440 votes
Tennis
3% - 570 votes
Water sports
1% - 155 votes
American sports
1% - 200 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 535 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo