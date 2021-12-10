Springbok seniors Kolisi, Etzebeth lead SA Rugby Player of the Year nominations

Springbok senior players Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende have been nominated for this year's SA Rugby Player of the Year award.

All the winners will be named in 2022, when two new awards recognising women's rugby will be announced - the Springbok Women's and Provincial Women's Players of the Year - as well as the annual Referee of the Year, SA Rugby announced on Friday.

Eight categories were released by the mother body on Friday, including SA Rugby Young player of the Year, Team of the Year as well as a new entry in Test Try of the Year, which you can vote for here.

"It was a very challenging season for all involved, but with typical South African tenacity we got through the year and I would like to congratulate all the nominees on their achievements," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

After a good year in which they won the Lions Series, beat the All Blacks and won two of their three Tests in November, the Springboks and their head coach, Jacques Nienaber, are also up for awards and will square off against the Blitzboks and Neil Powell, as well as the Currie Cup-winning Bulls and Jake White for the Team and Coach of the Year awards.

The Hendrikse brothers, Jaden and Jordan, are two of the five nominees in the category for Young Player of the Year, where they will face stiff opposition from Aphelele Fassi, and two of the best young loose forwards in the country in Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos.