32m ago

Springbok seniors Kolisi, Etzebeth lead SA Rugby Player of the Year nominations

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Springbok senior players Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende have been nominated for this year's SA Rugby Player of the Year award.

All the winners will be named in 2022, when two new awards recognising women's rugby will be announced - the Springbok Women's and Provincial Women's Players of the Year - as well as the annual Referee of the Year, SA Rugby announced on Friday.

Eight categories were released by the mother body on Friday, including SA Rugby Young player of the Year, Team of the Year as well as a new entry in Test Try of the Year, which you can vote for here.

"It was a very challenging season for all involved, but with typical South African tenacity we got through the year and I would like to congratulate all the nominees on their achievements," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

After a good year in which they won the Lions Series, beat the All Blacks and won two of their three Tests in November, the Springboks and their head coach, Jacques Nienaber, are also up for awards and will square off against the Blitzboks and Neil Powell, as well as the Currie Cup-winning Bulls and Jake White for the Team and Coach of the Year awards.

The Hendrikse brothers, Jaden and Jordan, are two of the five nominees in the category for Young Player of the Year, where they will face stiff opposition from Aphelele Fassi, and two of the best young loose forwards in the country in Elrigh Louw and Evan Roos.

The nominees are:

SA Rugby Player of the Year

Lukhanyo Am

Damian de Allende

Eben Etzebeth

Siya Kolisi

Makazole Mapimpi

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year

Aphelele Fassi (Springboks/Sharks)

Jaden Hendrikse (Springboks/Sharks)

Jordan Hendrikse (Junior Springboks/Lions)

Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

Evan Roos (Stormers/Western Province)

Team of the Year

Bulls

Springboks

Springbok Sevens

Coach of the Year

Jacques Nienaber (Springboks)

Neil Powell (Springbok Sevens)

Jake White (Bulls)

Junior Springbok Player of the Year

Jordan Hendrikse

Henco van Wyk

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year

Ronald Brown

Selvyn Davids

Siviwe Soyizwapi

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year

Johan Goosen (Bulls)

Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

Evan Roos (Western Province)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year

Dylan Maart (Boland Kavaliers)

Anrich Richter (Valke)

Danrich Visagie (Leopards)

Try of the Year

Cobus Reinach - Springboks v Georgia

Makazole Mapimpi - Springboks vs British & Irish Lions

Cheslin Kolbe - Springboks v British & Irish Lions

Sizophila Solontsi - Springbok Women v Kenya

Aphelele Fassi - Springboks v Argentina

Damian de Allende - Springboks v New Zealand

Malcolm Marx - Springboks v Wales

Makazole Mapimpi - Springboks v Scotland

Zintle Mpupha - Springbok Women v Wales

Libbie Janse van Rensburg - Springbok Women v Wales

