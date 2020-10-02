Springbok Showdown jamboree might be more important than we think

While the Springbok Showdown might be considered nothing more than an exhibition, the national coaching staff will be monitoring some players more closely.

Flankers Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Nizaam Carr and Arno Botha could reasonably be considered in the frame for the Rugby Championship, especially if overseas-based options can't make it due to quarantine logistics.

National skipper Siya Kolisi is "pleased" to have the trio adding depth and wisdom to the local game.

While there's a distinct sense that Saturday's Springbok Showdown is nothing more than an exhibition that showcases the strengths of the national team's culture to promising upstarts, that's not quite the case.

Not only could the match prove potentially crucial for the match fitness of some of Jacques Nienaber's stalwarts, it will give him and his coaching staff an indication on which locally-based players could be suitable for the Rugby Championship, if South Africa's participation is confirmed.

That's a very important consideration given that Rassie Erasmus, the national director of rugby, earlier this week noted that Covid-19 quarantine protocols and resistance from English clubs could make it virtually impossible for overseas-based Springboks to be called up.

"This weekend's game is 100% an opportunity for South African rugby to show its depth in the country itself," said Bok skipper Siya Kolisi, who'll lead Team Green at Newlands.

"We've been speaking about it as a group. We want to show what we can do. For (the more established national players), this really is an opportunity also to show where we are.

"To keep working and getting better. For some, it might be the closest they get to a Test match for now but it will be good to see what resources we have. I think we have a very strong group in SA that's playing here."

A perfect example of the players who might be watched more closely than the rest is loose forwards Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Nizaam Carr and Arno Botha.

All three are experienced and capped Springboks, who will surely be in the frame for a trip to Australasia, especially with Pieter-Steph du Toit injured and the Du Preez twins, Jean-Luc and Dan, plying their trade in finicky England.

"I'm really happy we have guys like that in our system. Notshe has set himself a great foundation again at the Sharks, they way he just fitted in and showed what he can do," said Kolisi.

"Nizaam, for example, has played a lot of Super Rugby previously and he still wants to play for the Springboks, so it's really good to have him back. I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Teams:

Springbok Green:

15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24 Jeremy Ward, 25 Kade Wolhuter.





Springbok Gold:

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Nizaam Carr, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 James Venter, 21 Vince Tshituka, 22 Ivan van Zyl, 23 Curwin Bosch, 24 Werner Kok, 25 Manny Rass.