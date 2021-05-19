Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi: 'I don't see a hero when I look in the mirror'

Siya Kolisi showed his vulnerable side, belying the rough-and-tough nature of his sport, saying he did not see a hero when looking into the mirror.

The Springbok World Cup-winning skipper is still on a mission to inspire South Africans, despite 2019's heroics.

The Sharks No 6 is in the throngs of a tough Rainbow Cup competition, with the British and Irish Lions tour looming.

Kolisi’s storied tale from Gqeberha’s Zwide township to Grey High School, to the Western Province academy and eventually Springbok renown serves as a north star which youngsters can use as inspiration to pursue their goals.

But the 29-year-old does not see himself as a hero and showed a side of him that has endeared him to South Africans far beyond the sport of rugby.

"I definitely don’t see a hero when I look in the mirror because I have so many flaws and weaknesses," said Kolisi.

"I do see a person that wants to make sure that people have equal opportunities and a person that believes in this country so much.

"I see a person that is willing to be vulnerable around others, so that, when people look at me, they don’t think that I’m perfect - not at all.

"I get comments sometimes when I post a picture of me and myself and they say how amazing we are. But social media is always a highlights reel. You always post the good stuff; you never post the bad stuff.

"We go through a lot as well. I want people to know that it’s OK to go through [tough times]. Just because you’re a known person doesn’t make it any easier."

Kolisi, who moved to the from the Stormers Sharks earlier this year, is bracing to face the British and Irish Lions in July in what's expected to be the highlight of this year's global rugby calendar.

Kolisi, who moved to the from the Stormers Sharks earlier this year, is bracing to face the British and Irish Lions in July in what’s expected to be the highlight of this year’s global rugby calendar.

Despite his historic heroics in Japan when he became the first black African player to captain the Springboks to World Cup victory, the No 6 remains driven to be the best player he can be.

"I want to be the best and I want to learn," he said in conversation with TV and radio personality Zanele Potelwa for Red Bull Connect.

"Sport is what I do and it also allows me to live out my purpose and I use it as a vehicle. I love sport but it also opens so many doors.

"When I train and play, I have to think about everybody else from where I come from, my family and not just me.

"People don’t want to work with losers or people who just give up. People want to work with you when you’re a champion and you’re doing well.

"I’ve got to inspire through what I do on the field and that will help me do so much more off the field.

"When I put on that jersey, it’s way more than performing for myself."