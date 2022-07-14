Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok stalwarts being pushed for starting places shows 'healthy' competition - De Allende

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jaden Hendrikse (Getty)
Jaden Hendrikse (Getty)

The Springboks did not field a 'B-team' in the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein, and the healthy competition that exists within the squad presently is good for everyone. 

That is the view of World Cup-winning No 12 Damian de Allende, who returns to the starting line-up for this weekend's series decider against Wales in Cape Town with most of the heavy-hitters who were the core of the win in Japan in 2019 and the British & Irish Lions series last year. 

The first-choice Boks are back, determined to deliver a performance worthy of their world champion status and avoid a disastrous first-ever series defeat to Wales.

One of those stalwarts who is left out, however, is regular first-choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who drops to the bench while Jaden Hendrikse is given a massive opportunity

Hendrikse was one of the few standouts from Bloemfontein, and he has played himself into the first-choice side in a selection that should send a warning to the other more experienced Boks that nobody's place is safe on reputation alone. 

READ HERE | Boks mean business: It's game face and little else in British Lions-like finale

De Allende, who has played 59 times for South Africa, says players on the fringes making plays for regular spots can only benefit the overall quality of the Boks. 

"I know a lot of people in the media said we were playing a 'B-team' last week, but all those guys that played deserved their spot in the team," said De Allende.

He added:

If you look at a guy like Andre [Esterhuizen] and how we played in the English Premiership, he was flipping exceptional and that was lovely to watch. I think it's very healthy for the squad to get as much competition as you can for every position.

Esterhuizen has been in remarkable form for Harlequins this season, and will be pushing De Allende hard for a place when he returns from the hand injury he sustained in the second Test. 

"I'm not saying we relax or anything, but I think for some of us it's healthy when the guys that haven't really been in the squad before push you," said De Allende. 

"It's healthy for the squad, but also very healthy for own individual development."

Teams

Springboks:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

Wales:

15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar (c), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas

Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokswalesdamian de allenderugby
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 4134 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 3744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo