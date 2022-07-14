Springbok stalwarts being pushed for starting places shows 'healthy' competition - De Allende

The Springboks did not field a 'B-team' in the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein, and the healthy competition that exists within the squad presently is good for everyone.

That is the view of World Cup-winning No 12 Damian de Allende, who returns to the starting line-up for this weekend's series decider against Wales in Cape Town with most of the heavy-hitters who were the core of the win in Japan in 2019 and the British & Irish Lions series last year.

The first-choice Boks are back, determined to deliver a performance worthy of their world champion status and avoid a disastrous first-ever series defeat to Wales.

One of those stalwarts who is left out, however, is regular first-choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who drops to the bench while Jaden Hendrikse is given a massive opportunity.

Hendrikse was one of the few standouts from Bloemfontein, and he has played himself into the first-choice side in a selection that should send a warning to the other more experienced Boks that nobody's place is safe on reputation alone.

De Allende, who has played 59 times for South Africa, says players on the fringes making plays for regular spots can only benefit the overall quality of the Boks.

"I know a lot of people in the media said we were playing a 'B-team' last week, but all those guys that played deserved their spot in the team," said De Allende.

He added:

If you look at a guy like Andre [Esterhuizen] and how we played in the English Premiership, he was flipping exceptional and that was lovely to watch. I think it's very healthy for the squad to get as much competition as you can for every position.

Esterhuizen has been in remarkable form for Harlequins this season, and will be pushing De Allende hard for a place when he returns from the hand injury he sustained in the second Test.

"I'm not saying we relax or anything, but I think for some of us it's healthy when the guys that haven't really been in the squad before push you," said De Allende.

"It's healthy for the squad, but also very healthy for own individual development."

Teams

Springboks:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Trevor Nyakane

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

Wales:

15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar (c), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas

Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin