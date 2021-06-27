Springbok training cancelled as 3 players test positive for Covid-19

The Springboks were forced to cancel a planned training session on Sunday after three positive Covid-19 tests were reported in the camp.

The team assembled on Saturday in preparation for the first Test against Georgia.

SA Rugby said that three players had tested positive for the virus following stringent real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing procedures which were conducted on arrival at the team base.

In a press conference with reporters on Sunday, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed the players as Sbu Nkosi, Vincent Koch and Herschel Jantjies.

The squad was immediately put into self-isolation as a precaution and specialist medical advice would be sought from the Lions Series medical advisory group as to the way forward.

Erasmus emphasised that the team had followed all the necessary precautions since the start of the three-week conditioning camp hosted in Bloemfontein, which included mandatory Covid-19 testing three times a week, and that they would be led by specialist advice before any action is taken.