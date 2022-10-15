Springbok Women's coach admits more can be done following scathing SA Rugby criticism

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer admitted women "deserved more" from their administrators following scathing SA Rugby criticism.

Former SA Women’s Sevens coach Paul Delport said it was "unacceptable for the leading rugby nation in the world to be unwilling to invest in women’s rugby".

Raubenheimer has revived the Test team, who went four years without an international, but are now at the Women's World Cup.

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer acknowledged that more could be done for the women's game but chose to take a "glass half-full" approach when it came to its development and investment from up top.

SA Rugby came under scathing criticism from their former SA Women’s Sevens coach Paul Delport, who told News24 Sport on Wednesday that it was "unacceptable for the leading rugby nation in the world to be unwilling to invest in women’s rugby".

"I can’t be part of that anymore because I’d be perpetuating a lie to try and bring talented women into the game when there are no real opportunities for them," said Delport.

READ | Springbok starlet Canan Moodie reflects on 'crazy' year of firsts: 'I just burst into tears'

Raubenheimer, who qualified South Africa for the ongoing Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, said there was a lot going on behind the scenes he was not privy to.

However, he wanted to do the best he could with the hand he’d been dealt.

"I know there’s a lot being done behind the scenes from the admin point of view," said Raubenheimer.

"I’m not privy to the organisation’s [plans] to get women’s rugby up to speed. I also can’t talk on behalf of the Sevens and how that structure is.

"The only thing I can tell you, from a women’s 15s point of view, and more so what is happening on the field and within our development and programme, is that we always want more.

"There’s definitely room to do more. But, for me, the glass is always half-full. I don’t want to look at it as half-empty.

"I want to make sure we do the very best with the limited resources we have at this point."

SA Rugby said women’s rugby was their second-highest priority in the organisation and the appointment of women’s high-performance manager Lynne Cantwell meant more player contracts.

South African women went through four years without playing a single Test after finishing 10th at the 2014 Women’s World Cup.

The chasm between the men’s and women’s on-field achievements, off-field investment and remuneration remained stark.

Raubenheimer, who revived the 15s team, said he was proud of the development made by the current crop.

In his time, Babalwa Latsha, Zintle Mpupha and Catha Jacobs became some of the first women to earn overseas playing club contracts. The Bok Women also won their first match overseas when they beat Japan away earlier this year.

"In saying that, I’m very pleased about the development that our team and our players have gone through," said Raubenheimer.

"And they deserve absolutely more than what they’re getting at this point in time. But this team is so tenacious, so ready to prove people wrong, to do their very best in inspiring South Africa’s young women.

"We’re looking rather at what’s in front of us rather than what’s behind us."

Springbok Women face Fiji at 06:45 on Sunday.