Springbok World Cup hopefuls turn the screws on Pumas with rousing comeback victory

Dirt trackers, fringe members, hopefuls.

Call them what you want, but the Springbok team that did duty at Estadio José Amalfitani against Argentina on Saturday night, for the most part, did exactly what the coaching staff would've hoped they'd do in claiming a rousing, come-from-behind 24-13 victory.

Popularly touted as the final opportunity for some to stake a claim for World Cup selection - the official announcement of the 33-man squad for France is on Tuesday afternoon - the majority of the players on show delivered performances that varied from creditable to outstanding.

20-year-old Canan Moodie was the pick, proving a calm, classy presence on attack and positively menacing on defence.

Excluding him from that group will - at least after this game - require some explaining from Jacques Nienaber and co, though he might yet be the beneficiary of Lukhanyo Am's misfortune, who was hammered on his knee in a tackle in the second quarter and looked distinctly immobile afterwards.

He was taken off at half-time and the fear now is that the Boks will travel to Europe with three stalwarts - there's still no indication as to when Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard will return - in limbo in terms of their availability.

Jean Kleyn was again superb as a robust anchor of an experimental pack, carrying strongly and completing the most tackles of any South African on the day and was well supported in the second half by replacements Jean-Luc du Preez and Evan Roos, the former playing like a man possessed.

Meanwhile, several World Cup certainties seized their opportunity for some game-time and can look forward to building on some belated momentum.

Damian Willemse was excellent as the last bastion, proving secure under the high ball, beating defenders at will and kicking well, while Makazole Mapimpi was energetic and purposeful, being rewarded with the Boks' opening try.

And there was Manie Libbok.

The nimble Stormers pivot generally had an off-day kicking off the tee, spurning no less than four opportunities at goal, two of them embarrassingly easy.

Yet skippers Bongi Mbonambi and (later) Deon Fourie continued to encourage him to punish the Pumas' indiscretions and he eventually showed his trademark steeliness to nail some tough ones.

It's true that this was an essentially meaningless context, but he'll surely take confidence from his redemption.

Given the predominant focus on individual showings, it perhaps wasn't exactly surprising that the overall product was, at best, encouraging.

South Africa had started the first quarter well, adopting a counterattacking kicking game similar to what the All Blacks had inflicted on them, not aiming for distance or touch, but rather focusing on contesting fiercely.

Their power play had seen them go over the line twice, only to be held up by Argentina's gritty defence.

However, once halfback Gonzalo Betranou went over from a quick tap, the Boks lost their shape and patience with referee Nika Amashukeli, who interspersed a decent showing with the age-old story of granting the hosts the 50-50 calls, leading to a rash of penalties and a yellow card for Franco Mostert's late tackle.

Whatever was said in the changeroom at half-time though worked a treat.

On for Am, Jesse Kriel made an immediate impact, bumping off one defender before off-loading to Willemse, who timed his pass perfectly to Mapimpi.

Moments later, a good turnover and then sublime pass from an impressive Andre Esterhuizen allowed a crucial extra bit of time on the ball for Libbok, who launched a superb cross-kick for Moodie to round off easily.

Emboldened, South Africa dominated the collisions and had the satisfaction of turning the screws on the Pumas at scrum time, debutant Gerhard Steenekamp proving particularly influential.

The question remains though: Will it be enough for some of these men to go to France?

Point scorers:

Argentina - 13 (10)

Try: Gonzalo Betranou

Conversion: Emiliano Boffelli

Penalties: Boffelli (2)

Springboks - 24 (3)

Tries: Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie

Conversion: Manie Libbok

Penalties: Libbok (4)



