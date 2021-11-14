Springboks back at No 1 after Scotland win as All Blacks slip up against Ireland

Just who will end 2021 ranked the No 1 team in the world is still in contention as the Springboks moved back to the top of the World Rugby rankings on Saturday.

That was due to their 30-15 victory over Scotland while the All Blacks lost 29-20 to an impressive Ireland outfit in Dublin.

The world champions entered the weekend fixtures only 0.03 points behind New Zealand, while their victory at Murrayfield in Edinburgh saw them gain 0.49 points.

If they had beaten Ireland, the All Blacks would have retained the top spot but defeat sees them lose 1.34 points.

That means the Springboks will have a 1.81 point lead when the official rankings are released early next week.

The Springboks are next in action when they take on England on Saturday in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final.