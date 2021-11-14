Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Springboks back at No 1 after Scotland win as All Blacks slip up against Ireland

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Just who will end 2021 ranked the No 1 team in the world is still in contention as the Springboks moved back to the top of the World Rugby rankings on Saturday.

That was due to their 30-15 victory over Scotland while the All Blacks lost 29-20 to an impressive Ireland outfit in Dublin. 

The world champions entered the weekend fixtures only 0.03 points behind New Zealand, while their victory at Murrayfield in Edinburgh saw them gain 0.49 points.

If they had beaten Ireland, the All Blacks would have retained the top spot but defeat sees them lose 1.34 points.

That means the Springboks will have a 1.81 point lead when the official rankings are released early next week.

The Springboks are next in action when they take on England on Saturday in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksall blacksrugby
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
22% - 336 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
57% - 864 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
16% - 239 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 77 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo