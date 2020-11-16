Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Springboks could face Pumas, British Barbarians in Bloemfontein

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks competes with Guido Petti of Argentina during a Tri-Nations Test at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta on 14 November 2020.
Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks competes with Guido Petti of Argentina during a Tri-Nations Test at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta on 14 November 2020.
Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Springboks could return to international rugby with a match against Argentina in Bloemfontein next year.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that matches against Los Pumas and a British Barbarians team were being considered by SA Rugby.

This comes after SA Rugby president Mark Alexander recently said that two matches and a training camp in Bloemfontein were being considered as part of the Springboks' preparation for the British & Irish Lions tour.

Argentina made a stunning return to Test rugby over the weekend when they claimed a maiden win over the All Blacks in Parramatta.

The Boks last played on 2 November 2019 when they beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

But with the British & Irish Lions tour looming in mid-2021, there's a need to schedule matches for the national team.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Japan loss still haunts Heyneke Meyer: 'I experienced the most intense feeling of loneliness'
Weekend rugby 'gold': The day Damian turned Mr Deadeye
5 talking points: Super Rugby Unlocked - Week 6
Read more on:
argentinaspringboksrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 9526 votes
Cricket
11% - 2531 votes
Football
19% - 4323 votes
Athletics
2% - 557 votes
Boxing
1% - 206 votes
Cycling
2% - 529 votes
Golf
5% - 1109 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1905 votes
Tennis
3% - 765 votes
Water sports
1% - 204 votes
American sports
1% - 284 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 725 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo