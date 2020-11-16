Springboks could face Pumas, British Barbarians in Bloemfontein

The Springboks could return to international rugby with a match against Argentina in Bloemfontein next year.



Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that matches against Los Pumas and a British Barbarians team were being considered by SA Rugby.



This comes after SA Rugby president Mark Alexander recently said that two matches and a training camp in Bloemfontein were being considered as part of the Springboks' preparation for the British & Irish Lions tour.



Argentina made a stunning return to Test rugby over the weekend when they claimed a maiden win over the All Blacks in Parramatta.

The Boks last played on 2 November 2019 when they beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.



But with the British & Irish Lions tour looming in mid-2021, there's a need to schedule matches for the national team.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff