Springboks crash to defeat against flying All Blacks in World Cup wake-up call

The Springboks were rudely reminded of the difficulties of Test match rugby in New Zealand when they were beaten 35-20 by the All Blacks at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

The All Blacks took a 17-0 lead in 16 minutes and led 20-3 at half-time, mountains that were too big for South Africa to recover from.

The Boks fought back gamely in the second half, but the wide margin of defeat left more questions than answers.

New Zealand gave South Africa the rudest of reminders about the difficulty of playing Test rugby in the Land of the Long White Cloud when the All Blacks comprehensively beat them 35-20 in their Rugby Championship encounter in Auckland.

AS IT HAPPENED | All Blacks 35-20 Springboks

It was a masterclass in rugby homework done by the All Blacks, who raced into a 17-0 lead in 16 minutes and never fully relinquished their grip on the game, the first between the teams in New Zealand since 2019.

The Boks did win the second half 17-15, but a 20-3 half-time deficit was always going to be a tall order to recover from.

The Boks, who flew players over early to prepare for the game, were let down by their starting pack and back row in particular, who failed to live with New Zealand's physicality and intensity.

When the Bomb Squad came on, there was a marked difference as the All Blacks didn't quite have things their own way.

However, this was the kind of game that needed to have questions asked and answered in terms of World Cup places.

There were several individuals who faltered in the face of Richie Mo'unga's play-making class act that was backed up by a fiery forward display.

The only crumb of comfort for the Boks was the fact they scored their first tries in Auckland since 1997 in their first Test in the City of Sails since the 2017 57-0 annihilation, but the margin of defeat was uncomfortably wide despite the second half fightback.

The Boks had the worst possible start when the All Blacks scored in the fourth minute through Aaron Smith as the hosts chose to take the ball wide very early.

Will Jordan had an early break and when he beat the Bok defence on the outside, he motored through and offloaded to Smith, who scored next to the poles.

The Boks, who are accustomed to conceding early tries, were shocked and wide-eyed by New Zealand's early statement of intent.

They were quickly reminded that they were playing against the All Blacks, in New Zealand and in a city where they haven't lost a Test in 29 years.

The Boks tried their best to stem the momentum, but All Black ascendancy is difficult to plug and that was the case with the home team's second try through Shannon Frizzell in the 15th minute.

There was a missed tackle in the build-up and once the All Blacks moved the ball wide, there's only ever going to be one winner in a physical contest between Frizzell and Willie le Roux.

Le Roux was shrugged off in a manner that summed up New Zealand's physical dominance over their visitors.

Whatever the Boks tried simply didn't work in the first half.

They conceded a penalty in the first scrum of the game when Ethan de Groot forced the normally immovable Frans Malherbe to ground his knee.

They couldn't get past the gain-line and they were smashed back in the tackle. Critically, they couldn't get any back-row parity as Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, and Jasper Wiese simply couldn't get into the game.

It was the tight five that ensured the Bok ship wasn't overrun by All Black water when they engaged in close-quarter combat.

When the Boks had rare forays into New Zealand's 22m and 5m line, they had a lot to do with it, but impatience and infringements stymied their momentum.

One of these infringements was a neck roll by Lood de Jager on the stroke of half-time that may have denied the Boks a shot at a try.

The start of the second half was also error-strewn, with De Klerk also overcooking a 48th-minute penalty.

However, SA's explosive bench came on and suddenly, there was a noticeable uptick in physicality that didn't quite allow the All Blacks the same freedom of the park.

The Boks finally crossed the whitewash through Malcolm Marx in the 53rd minute as they finally found some ascendancy in the rolling maul.

The Boks were finally able to give the All Blacks as good as they got, and it showed with the metres they were making.

It forced the All Blacks into a far more conservative game and even though they there were able to keep their noses in front through Mo'unga's boot, with his 60th-minute penalty giving them a 23-10 lead, the Boks had something going for them.

The All Black line did eventually give way when Cheslin Kolbe, who was superb with the scraps that came his way, scored a miraculous try in the right-hand corner after collecting Le Roux's brilliant skip pass.

That 61st-minute try that Kolbe narrowly failed to convert allowed the Boks to narrow the deficit to 23-15 and certainly believe they could salvage the game.

The All Blacks smartly consolidated and took the game back to the trenches and when they made the metres again, they made the break that effectively settled the game.

With a 69th-minute penalty advantage, Jordan turned try-scorer when a cute kick-pass from Beauden Barrett found him in space, from where he scored.

Crucially, Mo'unga converted, giving the All Blacks a 30-15 lead with 10 minutes to play.

Mo'unga put the cherry on top when he embarrassed the Bok defence with a first-phase 76th-minute first-phase try from a 5m scrum when he combined well with Ardie Savea to puncture the Bok defence.

Smith atoned himself for what was a forgettable game when he scored on the stroke of full-time, but the game ship had long sailed.

Scorers

New Zealand: 35 (20)

Tries: Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizzell, Will Jordan, Richie Mo'unga

Conversions: Mo'unga (3)

Penalties: Mo'unga (3)

South Africa: 20 (3)

Tries: Malcolm Marx, Cheslin Kolbe, Kwagga Smith

Conversion: Kolbe

Penalty: Faf de Klerk



