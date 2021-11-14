Springboks 'didn't change anything' in attacking mindset against Scots

The Springboks have stayed true to their attacking philosophy in 2021 despite criticism from some corners.

Makazole Mapimpi scored two highly entertaining tries on Saturday as the Boks beat Scotland 30-15.

The Boks have now won two out of two on their northern hemisphere tour.

The Springboks "didn't change anything" in their attacking philosophy for Saturday's trip to Murrayfield and a 30-15 victory over Scotland.

Criticised throughout 2021 by international media for being one-dimensional in attack, the Boks showed again on Saturday that they are about far more than forward firepower and tactical kicking with two sumptuous tries from left wing Makazole Mapimpi.

READ | Springboks v Scotland: Player Ratings

Both scores were from open play and the result of slick line running and elegant handling, particularly from Damian de Allende in the second instance.

Make no mistake, the foundation was built on another strong forwards display and aerial dominance, but when the opportunities came for the Boks to move the ball out wide and attack the open space, they were rewarded.

That, captain Siya Kolisi says, has always been the mantra.

"We didn't change anything," Kolisi said.

"We played the way we normally play, it's just that the opportunity was there. Our gameplan and the way we kick is so that we can get those opportunities.

"That's what our gameplan creates. It was the same in the World Cup final with the two tries we created, and we didn't play anything different.

"It was nothing different to what we normally do, we just took the opportunities and that's what Jacques (Nienaber) has been driving into us. We just need to open our eyes and see the opportunities."

Head coach Nienaber agreed.

"Everyone looks at Scotland's attack, but they're actually the best defensive side in the northern hemisphere after the World Cup, in 2020 and 2021," he said.

"We always knew it was going to be tough to break them down and in the first 15 minutes we had all the territory and possession, and I think it just shows the quality in how they kept us out.

"We knew that if we kept knocking and knocking, it would take energy and that hopefully we would get some energy at the back-end of the game, which happened for us."

The Springboks are next in action when they take on England on Saturday.