Springboks drop below All Blacks in World Rugby rankings

accreditation
Herman Mostert
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi charges at Ireland’s Josh van der Flier during the Test in Dublin on 5 November 2022. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
The Springboks have dropped below the All Blacks to fourth spot in the latest World Rugby rankings.

This follows the world champions' defeat to top-ranked Ireland in Dublin at the weekend. The Boks had gone into the game looking to knock Ireland off their perch at the top of the rankings, but the hosts edged an epic contest 19-16 to stay at No 1.

The All Blacks, who thumped Wales 55-23 in Cardiff, moved up one place to third at South Africa's expense.

Elsewhere, Argentina jumped two places to sixth after an impressive 30-29 win over England in London. Los Pumas received 1.80 rating points for the victory - only their second at Twickenham - and have overtaken Australia and Wales in the process.

Wales' defeat, combined with Argentina's upset of England and Scotland's 28-12 win over Fiji in Edinburgh, sent Wayne Pivac's side down to a lowly ninth, with the Scots moving up to eighth.

The Wallabies, who lost 30-29 to second-ranked France in Paris, are down one spot in seventh position.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1. Ireland 90.63

2. France 89.41

3. New Zealand 88.64

4. South Africa 88.41

5. England 84.45

6. Argentina 83.01

7. Australia 82.08

8. Scotland 80.74

9. Wales 80.28

10. Japan 77.39

Full rankings


