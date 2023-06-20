42m ago

Springboks embrace Elton 'insurance policy' at No 10: 'Great to fall back on a guy like him'

Heinz Schenk
Elton Jantjies. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
  • The Springbok camp has embraced Elton Jantjies' return after he joined up to help alleviate an injury crisis at flyhalf.
  • Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus noted that the 33-year-old's pedigree means the team doesn't need to rush the recoveries of Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse.
  • Jantjies' famed willingness to act as a mentor for younger players is also a proverbial box ticked in his favour.

Not many international teams would be able to call upon a 46-Test, Super Rugby flyhalf of the past decade to alleviate an injury crisis in the No 10 jersey, which is why the Springbok setup is embracing Elton Jantjies' return.

The 33-year-old playmaker has joined the squad, which is in Pretoria preparing for a shortened Rugby Championship campaign, in what is an eye-catching if not exactly surprising lifeline thrown to him at the highest level.

Jantjies shifted down the pecking order following a scandal-plagued 2022.

He was accused of becoming embroiled in an altercation with an Emirates flight attendant and was sent home from the Springbok camp in Argentina following revelations of an alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee.

Yet a solid campaign in France's second division with Agen proved enough to remind national coach Jacques Nienaber of his worth as the Boks deal with injuries to Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse, which initially left the team with only one fit pivot in Manie Libbok.   

"Elton is like all the other players, like a Jean Kleyn for example," said Bok mentor Nienaber on Tuesday.

"We follow so-called roadmaps on almost 70 players and, obviously, with the two injuries last weekend - Manie being the only one still standing - how great is that to fall back on an experienced guy like him.

"Elton is close to 50 Test matches and he's been in our environment. It's nice to get him in the mix. In a week or two, we could have four flyhalves present.

"As you'd deduce, Elton was probably our fourth choice in the position [initially] and again, I'm saying how lucky we are to have the depth that means a guy of his standard is 'only' our fourth-choice option."

Rassie Erasmus, the national director of rugby, also pointed out that the proverbial insurance policy of having Jantjies around brings with it the benefit of ensuring proper recoveries for Pollard and Willemse. 

"What won't be immediately apparent to outsiders is that there's no pressure now on Handre to rush back from his [calf] injury," Erasmus said.

"There's no pressure on Damian, too. Both those men will be very important to our cause going forward. Not having a fourth 10 here would've meant undue attention on Handre and when he'll be ready.

"He can now take his time and heal properly. There's a good chance anyway that Damian will be cleared [for the Rugby Champs opener against the Wallabies at Loftus on July 8], which is great.

"But still, we didn't want a situation where we had to force guys to get fit just because we didn't have backup."

Moreover, Jantjies' pedigree and relatively seamless return to form after the trials of last year means that he made a decent case for inclusion even before the injuries hit. 

"If we look back, in 2021, Elton was named Super Rugby's flyhalf of the decade," Erasmus said.

"When guys like him play for teams in other leagues - we see it in Japan with Kwagga Smith and Pieter-Steph du Toit - it's relatively easy to evaluate them regardless of the level of competitiveness, because they've been part of your system. And it's the same case with Elton. You look at actions and fitness.

"We can never go into a Test when there's so much doubt in one position. He's played 46 Tests and was one of the best players in Super Rugby for a decade. This is the guy who won us a Test against the All Blacks in 2021 and even started against Australia last year.

"There isn't really anything he needs to learn about our environment anymore."

Jantjies' reputation, too, as a willing mentor renders him a potentially important influence.  

"His contribution when it comes to mentoring the younger players on the training field, showing them what running lines to take and kicking tactics, is huge. There are so many off-field contributions he makes.

"He definitely deserves a chance again to be part of our setup," said Erasmus. 

