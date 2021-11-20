Springboks enter Twickenham tussle with 'respect' for England: 'They are a proud side'

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the England side they'll face on Saturday will challenge them at Twickenham.

England coach Eddie Jones said his pack has been labelled as weak but Stick insists they've got huge respect for the English.

Stick also said their plans are discussed openly with the players.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick dispelled the notion that England have a weak side, saying that they'll be a difficult prospect.

The sides meet at Twickenham on Saturday in what will be the Springboks' last Test of the year.

England coach Eddie Jones picked a young side and one that he felt was branded with a weak pack, but Stick said they've got massive respect for the hosts.

"They're a good team and a strong side with brilliant players," Stick said.

"We've got a lot of respect for them and its going to be tough to play them at Twickenham.

"They have got pride in what they do when they wear that jersey, so the key thing to focus on what we can do."

The Springboks were also criticised for changing their front row just before half-time in their 30-15 win against Scotland last week.

Retshegofaditswe 'Ox' Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane asked pressing questions of Scotland's pack that were drilled home by Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Vincent Koch.

Stick said they had a plan that had the buy-in of everyone in the Springbok group and one that is discussed on an open platform.

"We've got a plan, starting from the director of rugby stretching down to the coaches," Stick said.

"We play open cards with the players and we make the players know the decisions on an open platform.

"At the time, we knew they'd done their best and the guys who started on the bench can also start in any game.

"They know us and they know where they stand with us as coaches and it was part of the plan to make that change.

"We don't make changes because of the mistakes, we have rugby reasons for the changes we make."

Saturday's Test kicks off at 17:15 (SA time).