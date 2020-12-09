Springboks

Springboks finish 2020 atop World Rugby rankings, All Blacks 3rd

Springboks (Getty Images)
The world champion Springboks will finish the year atop the World Rugby rankings despite not playing a single Test.

Last Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final between England and France at Twickenham was the final Test of the coronavirus-disrupted year.

South Africa the 2019 World Cup winners, started the year ranked No 1 but played no Tests as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the rugby calendar. The Springboks opted not to travel to Australia to participate in the Rugby Championship.

The Boks finish the year on 94.20 rating points, while England's 22-19 extra-time win over France was enough for them to finish second (89.49) ahead of the All Blacks (88.95).

France, Ireland and Australia finish fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1.South Africa - 94.20

2.England - 89.49

3. New Zealand - 88.95

4. France - 85.30

5. Ireland - 84.65

6. Australia - 83.08

7. Scotland - 80.82

8. Argentina - 80.31

9. Wales - 79.36

10. Japan - 79.29

FULL RANKINGS

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

