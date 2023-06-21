Springboks giddy over Jean Kleyn no-brainer using new rule SA actually voted against

SA-born lock Jean Kleyn's previous relationship with the senior core of the Springbok squad means he didn't need to be part of the national setup for years to fit in.

The 29-year-old with five Ireland Test caps is cleared to play for the Springboks following World Rugby's change in eligibility laws and, unlike some others, is set to make his debut immediately.

The Boks' World Cup opponents, Tonga, stand to benefit even more from the new regulations, which, ironically, South Africa had voted against.

Strong Cape Town (and Limerick) ties made it a no-brainer for the Springboks to pounce on Jean Kleyn's newfound availability for the country of his birth.

The 29-year-old second rower, who was a powerful presence for Munster in their URC-winning campaign, has been the most eye-catching selection for South Africa in the build-up towards their World Cup defence in France, specifically because he's the beneficiary of World Rugby's new eligibility laws that mostly benefit the Pacific Islanders.

Given the meticulous nature of Springbok selection in general - some players attend national alignment camps for years without necessarily playing regularly - the very real possibility of Kleyn making his debut as early as the Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Loftus in two weeks is an anomaly of sorts.

However, he's a grizzled and experienced exponent who has played five Tests for Ireland, too.

And, of course, he's very much familiar with the core of the Bok squad.

"If you look at it, Jean - from a players' point of view - he knows the majority of his teammates in this group," said national coach Jacques Nienaber.

"He was a Stormer, which means he played alongside Siya Kolisi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff and Bongi Mbonambi and has built a rapport with them. They trust him and he trusts them. In terms of that, it makes it quite easy to incorporate him immediately."

In turn, Nienaber and Co. are well versed in what Kleyn brings to the table too.

"From a coaching perspective, we're in a similar boat. We coached him at the Stormers and at Munster. Rassie bought him specifically when we were in Ireland. We know what we have in a guy like him and what he can add to the Boks," said the Bok mentor.

"We did a roadmap on him the moment it seemed plausible that he wasn't going to be selected for Ireland anymore. We've had our eye on him for some time, like all the other guys."

In an interesting and ironic turn of events, South Africa had actually voted against the world governing body's revised Regulation 8, which previously decreed "one country, one lifetime", but didn't hesitate to, understandably, take advantage once it became clear their objection would be outnumbered.

Players are now allowed to change their nationality if:

The player stands down from international rugby for 36 months;

The player was either born in the country to which he wishes to transfer or have a parent or grandparent born in that country; and

The player only intends to change union once, with each case subject to approval by the World Rugby Regulations Committee to preserve integrity.

Unsurprisingly, the Springboks' pool B opponents, Tonga, and compatriots Samoa are the biggest beneficiaries as they'll boast outstanding, proven talent who have previously played for the All Blacks and Wallabies.

News24 understands that part of SA Rugby's objection to the rule change initially was that the Islanders, while gaining prominent players born locally, were also picking the fruits from the labour of other countries who developed them.

In South Africa's case, it's the opposite as a strong junior system moulds exciting young players who then take up overseas contracts and allow those clubs to invariably piggyback off SA's developmental efforts.

But Rassie Erasmus, the national director of rugby, isn't going to cry over spilt milk. He's excited about the challenge now posed by a punchier Tonga.

"To be honest, when the regulation change was proposed, we voted against it. But now, when you see what's actually happening with the Tongan team, seeing the homegrown talent they're getting in, there's a feeling that this is, indeed, fair," he said.

"It's fair to have guys who were born there."

The Tongans have already zoned in on Israel Folau (Wallabies), Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau (both All Blacks) to bolster their World Cup challenge.

The Springboks are also grateful for that because it's an opportunity for them to not drop their intensity in what will be a tough pool stage.

"It's definitely going to add spice to our group and the tournament in general. Tonga generally have been viewed as one of the so-called lesser teams at World Cups and now you have world-class players in those setups," said Erasmus.

"They don't just get together now at the highest level at a World Cup, they've been playing in tough competitions and other countries earlier. The reason we're looking forward to a stronger Tongan team is that it doesn't necessarily help a top team having weaker opponents in their World Cup group when it comes to preparing for the play-offs.

"I'm glad for that exactly because it's going to be so tough. You don't want to be up and down in terms of the competitiveness of your group matches. You want the intensity and challenge to remain at the same high standard because that's how you win a World Cup.

"You have to be at your best all the time."



