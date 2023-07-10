Springboks happy to have selection headache as All Black clash looms

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they're happy with the selection stress that comes with a high-performing team after their 43-12 win against the Wallabies on Saturday.

The Boks picked several fringe players, who pressed their cases for selection for this coming week's clash against New Zealand in Auckland.

Part of the Springbok squad is already in New Zealand while the rest of the squad left on Sunday evening.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they'd rather have delightful selection headaches than have anxiety based on few playing options after their comprehensive 43-12 win against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Boks didn't pick their strongest side, but they were pleasantly surprised at how their second-stringers bossed proceedings in the capital city.

The Boks conceded an early 5-0 deficit but took charge for the rest of the game as Kurt-Lee Arendse's three tries helped bury the visitors.

Jean Kleyn, Marco van Staden, Andre Esterhuizen and Manie Libbok raised their hands with superb displays.

"The more competition we have and the more the players lift up their hands, the better," Stick said.

"As a coach, you'd rather be stressed by not knowing who to pick rather than not having options.

"At the moment, we're in a good space and when you look at guys like Jean Kleyn and Marco van Staden, they did well.

"The more competition we have among our players, the better it is for us."

Stick said there were players who weren't meant to be travelling to New Zealand who had booked their tickets by virtue of how well they played.

The traveling group to New Zealand was announced after the game, with the Boks having 14 players already in New Zealand.

Thirteen of the players in New Zealand are eligible for selection, with regular captain Siya Kolisi still working his way back to fitness.

Stick said the brilliance of Saturday's display had a lot to do with how well the players took their opportunities.

"We had an original squad that was supposed to join the guys in New Zealand," Stick said.

"Some of the guys in this game who were not part of that group, are joining the squad, which goes back to the taking of the opportunities presented.

"Sometimes, those opportunities aren't just about those that present themselves on the field, but those that come in life.

"Everyone kept saying they're in the B-team, but some tickets to New Zealand were booked in this game."