Springboks to play in blue as new Rugby Championship kits revealed

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Faf de Klerk
Faf de Klerk
Paul Harding/Getty Images

The Springboks have revealed their Nike-designed Rugby Championship jersey for the 2023 tournament. 

SA Rugby and the global manufacturer have embarked on a six-year partnership together and in a statement released on Tuesday, they confirmed that design on the new jerseys started in September. 

While the Springboks' iconic green and gold colors remain prominent in the home jersey, the alternative jersey pays tribute to local South African culture through its patterned print, while its color scheme draws inspiration from and "celebrates the natural hues of the region", the statement said. 

Springbok home jersey
Springbok home jersey
Supplied
Springbok home jersey
Springbok home jersey
Supplied
Springbok away jersey
Springbok away jersey
Supplied

"The anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months," Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, expressed his excitement about the launch.

"We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided, and the feedback from the team has been exceptional since they were outfitted with the training gear recently.

"The new jersey not only upholds the cherished traditions of the Springboks but also incorporates subtle enhancements that make it truly unique. We couldn't be happier."

The Springboks will don their new home jersey against Australia on Saturday, 8 July at Loftus, while Oberholzer confirmed that the alternative kit will make its debut in the Rugby World Cup warm up clash against Argentina next month in Buenos Aires.

The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey will be unveiled next month ahead of the tournament start in September.

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) - 17:00

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland) - 09:00

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg) - 17:00

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires) - 00:00

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - 16:15

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London) - 20:30

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille) - 17:45

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux) - 15:00

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris) - 21:00

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille) - 21:00

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final

