Springboks to play in blue as new Rugby Championship kits revealed

The Springboks have revealed their Nike-designed Rugby Championship jersey for the 2023 tournament.

SA Rugby and the global manufacturer have embarked on a six-year partnership together and in a statement released on Tuesday, they confirmed that design on the new jerseys started in September.

While the Springboks' iconic green and gold colors remain prominent in the home jersey, the alternative jersey pays tribute to local South African culture through its patterned print, while its color scheme draws inspiration from and "celebrates the natural hues of the region", the statement said.

"The anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months," Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, expressed his excitement about the launch.

"We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided, and the feedback from the team has been exceptional since they were outfitted with the training gear recently.

"The new jersey not only upholds the cherished traditions of the Springboks but also incorporates subtle enhancements that make it truly unique. We couldn't be happier."

The Springboks will don their new home jersey against Australia on Saturday, 8 July at Loftus, while Oberholzer confirmed that the alternative kit will make its debut in the Rugby World Cup warm up clash against Argentina next month in Buenos Aires.

The Springboks’ Rugby World Cup jersey will be unveiled next month ahead of the tournament start in September.