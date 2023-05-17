Springboks - including injured Kolisi, Etzebeth - ramp up World Cup prep with Durban camp

The Springboks are continuing their World Cup preparations with a training camp in Durban this week.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, both injured, are present at the camp.

Japanese-based players Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux and Kwagga Smith have also joined.

A group of 15 players, including the injured duo of captain Siya Kolisi and star lock Eben Etzebeth, were present as the first of two Springbok camps this month got underway in Durban on Wednesday.

The camp will conclude on Friday before a second preparation camp - which will feature players from the Stormers players preparing to face Munster in the United Rugby Championship Grand Final in Cape Town next weekend - will run from Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 May.

The camp also includes Japanese-based players Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit and fullback Willie le Roux.

Kolisi is in a race against time to be fit for the 2023 World Cup after a knee injury he sustained in the URC last month. The national captain also underwent surgery late last month, but is conducting his rehab in camp while he is also playing an active role in team meetings.

The rest of the Boks will have a further two field training sessions on Thursday and one on Friday before returning home.

"It was fantastic to see how excited the players and members of team management were to return to the national set-up when we arrived in Durban," said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

"This is a massive season for us and judging by the players' enthusiasm to get back to the training field, we are excited about the journey ahead as we prepare for the Rugby Championship, our Rugby World Cup warm-up matches and the international showpiece in France.

"With these players having completed their franchise and club commitments, they can now turn their attention fully to the international season.

"We have a small group of players at this camp, but this affords us the luxury of giving them special attention. As we said at our first training camp in February, every minute with the players is crucial for us to get our structures and systems in place to ensure that we peak at the right time during the World Cup.

"We'll have a bigger group of players at the next camp and at our Rugby Championship training camp in June, but this week will assist us greatly in putting the groundwork in place.

"Having a few injured players here such as Siya and Eben is also a bonus, as they'll participate in all our team meetings, while our medical team have already started working with them."

The Springboks will begin their official preparations for the Rugby Championship at a training camp in Pretoria from Monday 12 June to Friday 30 June and they will kick off their 2023 international season against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 8 July.

Players invited to Springbok camps (in alphabetical order):

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz), Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (all Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Grant Williams (Sharks)

Springbok 2023 fixtures:

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July - Springboks v Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July - Springboks v New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July - Springboks v Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August - Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August - Springboks v Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August - Springboks v New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

RWC fixtures:

Sunday, 10 September - Springboks v Scotland (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Sunday, 17 September - Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday, 23 September - Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday, 1 October - Springboks v Tonga (Stade Marseille, Marseille)

Weekend of 14/15 October - Quarter-finals

Weekend of 21/22 October - Semi-finals

Saturday, 28 October - Final



