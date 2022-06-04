Springboks invite 17 to camp ahead of Wales series, 2 uncapped players included

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has invited 17 players to attend the first week of their preparation camp for next month's Test series against Wales.

The camp, which starts on Monday in Pretoria, features two uncapped players in the Sharks duo of Ntuthuko Mchunu (prop) and Grant Williams (scrumhalf).

Players from the Stormers and Bulls are not included as they have booked their place in the United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-finals that will take place next weekend.

Two additional injured players, Montpellier scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen, will also join the camp where they will undergo rehabilitation with an eye on possible selection later in the season and the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

While Williams is a familiar face in the national set-up having after been a member of the Rugby Championship squad and the team’s UK tour late last year, Mchunu will experience his first taste of national action on the field.

The training squad will be expanded as players from the Bulls and Stormers complete their commitments, along with a handful of European-based players.

"Most of these players were together for a large part of the 2021 season and they know each other well on and off the field, so we are confident that they will set the tone for an exciting season ahead when they begin the training programme on Monday," said Nienaber.

"We also know what Grant can do, he showed his class at our training sessions last season, and he knows our structures and systems well, while Ntuthuko has really improved a lot over the last year, and we are excited to work with him after showing what he can do for the Sharks this season."

Nienaber emphasised the importance of ensuring quality sessions in the next few weeks, saying: "We have worked hard on ensuring that we have a well-developed squad that syncs quickly, so we will work as hard as possible in the next few weeks to get the structures going so that the other invited players can slot in quickly and easily.

"There are several familiar faces in the group and a few players who have been out of the set-up for a while, but we have our goals for this season and with an eye on the Rugby World Cup, so from a coaching perspective it is important that we know what talent we have across the board.

"We will announce our official squad later in the month once we have a clearer indication of which players are available and the injury status of all the players. But the important thing is that we get going with our on-field preparations as soon as possible."

The Boks will kick off their 2022 season with three Tests against Wales before launching into the Rugby Championship, where they will line up against the All Blacks in back-to-back home Tests, which will be followed by a tour to Australia and Argentina.

They will then return home for their final Test against the Pumas in Durban in September.

Players invited to Springbok preparation camp in Pretoria

Props:

Thomas du Toit (Sharks)

Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks)

Ox Nche (Sharks)

Hookers:

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)

Loose forwards:

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo)

Utility forward:

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves:

Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks)

Grant Williams (Sharks)

Flyhalf:

Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes)

Midfielders:

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside Backs:

Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz)

Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks)