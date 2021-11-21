Springboks, Kolisi 'not happy' with 2021 results: 'We can achieve so much more'

Skipper Siya Kolisi says the Springboks can achieve much more than their eight out of 13 win return in 2021.

The Boks went down to England at Twickenham in their final Test of the year on Saturday.

Kolisi is still proud of the effort the Boks have put in during an incredibly difficult year for a number of reasons.

Saturday's 27-26 loss to England at Twickenham means the Springboks end 2021 with a win percentage of 61.5% having won eight and lost five of their 13 Tests.

That included a British & Irish Lions series win as well as a stunning triumph over the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Jacques Nienaber's first full year as head coach, but there were defeats to the Wallabies (twice) while the All Blacks and Lions also knocked over the world champions once each.

Results aside, the Boks have endured a hugely difficult year largely spent in Covid-19 safety bubbles while they have also received heavy criticism from the international rugby community both for their style of play and for the role of Rassie Erasmus in criticising Australian referee Nic Berry during the Lions series.

Erasmus is now suspended from all rugby for two months, and from being present at any match until September 2022, and the Boks will surely be extremely keen on getting home to their families and putting their feet up after what has been another testing trip.

Wins over Wales and Scotland came before an England Test that so very nearly went South Africa's way too, but speaking after the match captain Siya Kolisi said he could not be satisfied with the returns this year in terms of results.

"Results-wise, we're not happy or proud because I believe this team can achieve so much more and we hold high standards for ourselves," Kolisi said.

"But I think effort-wise and mentally, this team really is strong. To go through everything we went through and still be able to pitch up, and I don't think our intensity has slacked off in any way, I'm proud of that.

"In so many ways it was a successful year, but our sport is all about results and we will work hard on that come next year."

Kolisi, as he has done many times this year, said there were "no excuses".

"There are no excuse about being in isolation or whatever ... we don't make excuses," he said.

"No matter what we went through, we're still not happy with where we are.

"I am proud to be part of this group and in the effort we have shown, and the support we have had from our families and the people back home has really been great.

"We know where we are and we know we can improve. The amount of games we have lost by one or two points is really tough, but hopefully when we come back we know exactly what to work on and what to fix."