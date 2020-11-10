Springboks

Springboks' lead atop World Rugby rankings increased

Despite not playing a Test in over a year, the Springboks have stretched their lead at the top of the official World Rugby rankings.

This follows second-placed New Zealand's 24-22 loss to Australia in Brisbane over the weekend.

The All Blacks' defeat to the sixth-placed Wallabies saw them drop from 91.84 to 90.17 ratings points, leaving them some distance (4.03 ratings points) behind the Springboks.

The Wallabies improved their tally from 82.19 to 83.86 but remain sixth behind Ireland.

The All Blacks tackle Argentina in a Tri Nations encounter in Parramatta on Saturday.

The Springboks, who surged to the top of the rankings after beating England 32-12 in the World Cup final on 2 November last year, are next scheduled to play the British & Irish Lions at FNB Stadium on 24 July next year.

However, SA Rugby is working behind the scenes to schedule "three or four" Springbok Tests before the Lions series.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1. South Africa (94.20 points)
2. New Zealand (90.17)
3. England (88.42)
4. France (84.59)
5. Ireland (84.10)
6. Australia (83.86)
7. Scotland (82.08)
8. Wales (80.22)
9. Japan (79.29)
10. Argentina (78.31)

FULL RANKINGS

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

