Springboks lose Esterhuizen for Wales series finale, set to back strongest XV again

The Springboks will be without centre Andre Esterhuizen for the third Test against Wales at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who played in last Saturday's 13-12 defeat in Bloemfontein, is sidelined with a broken hand that he picked up in that game.

Assistant coach Deon Davids confirmed the news on Monday at the Springboks' camp for the week - the swanky Arabella Hotel outside Kleinmond. The Boks will be based here this week and they will conduct their training sessions in Hermanus.

There is no guarantee that Esterhuizen would have played the third Test, with the Boks expected to return to their first-choice line-up with the series locked at 1-1.

Damian de Allende will likely return to the No 12 jersey, but Davids confirmed that Esterhuizen would be out for around four weeks. That could leave him in a race against time to be fit for the start of the Rugby Championship, with the Boks set to host the All Blacks in Nelspruit on 6 August.

Everyone else in the wider squad, Davids added, would be available for selection.

Davids acknowledged that defeat in the second Test hurt the Boks, and while he did not give much away in terms of selection policy for the third Test, he did hint that the Boks would go back to selecting their strongest XV.

"It's always awful to lose in a Springbok jersey. That's something you don't want," he said.

"The team that we selected last week was part of the bigger picture and the plans that we have, and I think that was well communicated to everyone within the squad.

"We have now seen so much about the 42 players in the squad, under pressure in these circumstances, and that gives us the opportunity to make a selection based on the roadmaps of the players and their performances.

"With that in mind, we will select what we think is the best possible side to give us a result this coming Saturday."

The Bok side, meanwhile, will be named at 17:05 on Tuesday.



