Springboks not reading anything into Wales' All Blacks thrashing: 'It was competitive'

The Springboks are not reading anything into Wales' loss to the All Blacks this past weekend.

Wales, without a host of key players, were beaten 54-16 in Cardiff.

The Boks and the Welsh will clash this Saturday.

The Springboks are not reading anything into Wales' 54-16 thrashing at the hands of the All Blacks at Principality Stadium this past weekend.

The Boks meet Wales at the same venue this Saturday (19:30, SA time).

In what was their 32nd consecutive win over Wales, the All Blacks scored 26 unanswered points in the last 20 minutes of the encounter to leave an already depleted Welsh side reeling.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids, however, has cautioned against believing that the final score in that clash will mean anything coming this weekend.

Not only are Wales set to be bolstered by the return of a number of their key players, but Davids also pointed to how tight their clash against the All Blacks was for the bulk of that contest.

"At this level, each game brings its own uniqueness. Playing against New Zealand is always going to be very tough," he said on Monday.

"I think it was a very competitive match. Wales got a few injuries that might have stopped their momentum going into that game, but it was a very clinical performance from New Zealand.

"We know that Wales will be up for it this week and very competitive. They will make sure that they set things right in terms of the areas that they identified."

While skipper Alun Wyn Jones picked up an injury against New Zealand that could rule him out this weekend, Wales are set to be significantly stronger from a player availability perspective.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar and wing Rees-Zammit were two of seven Welsh players unavailable for the All Blacks with the fixture, taking place outside of the international window, while further injuries took that number closer towards 20.

"There are also some players that have played for the British & Irish Lions that are coming back, guys like Louis Reece-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau, so there is a lot of depth in the Wales squad - quality in their backline players and experience up front," said Davids.

"It's always tough coming here at the end of the year and we haven't beaten Wales here in the last six years, so it's a very tough game.

"We've got a lot of respect for our opponent and our entire focus is to prepare as best we can for this game."