Springboks pay tribute to retired Kieran Read after 'many tough battles'

Sport24 staff
Kieran Read (Getty Images)
The Springboks have paid tribute to former All Black captain Kieran Read, who retired from rugby after turning out for Toyota Verblitz in their Japan Top League semi-final loss to the Panasonic Wild Knights this past weekend.

Having notched up 127 Tests for the All Blacks - 52 of them as captain - Read will go down as one of the Springboks' most formidable opponents. 

Since making his Test debut in 2008, Read played against the Springboks a staggering 22 times, finishing on the winning side in 16 of those matches with 1 draw and 5 defeats. 

The Springboks, via their official Twitter account on Monday, wished Read well in his retirement. 

"Congratulations on a great career and many tough battles on the field. Enjoy your retirement, Kieran Read!" the Tweet read. 

Read was a key member of the all-conquering New Zealand team that won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2011 and 2015, and is part of an exclusive 20-member list of players to win multiple world titles.

Iab Logo