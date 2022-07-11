Springboks remain positive despite Wales shocker: 'We got a lot of answers'

The Springboks are taking positives from their defeat to Wales last weekend despite the result.

A total of six players were handed a Test debut in that match.

The series is locked at 1-1 heading into Saturday's decider in Cape Town.

The result was not what they wanted, but Springbok management knew there would be risks involved in fielding a largely inexperienced side in the second Test against Wales last weekend.



The Boks dominated for large parts before a late Josh Adams try saw them go down 13-12, losing to Wales on home soil for the first time.

It leaves the series tied at 1-1 heading into this weekend's decider in Cape Town, where the Boks are expected to return to something resembling a first-choice side.

Addressing media from the side's base at Arabella estate near Hermanus, however, assistant coach Deon Davids said the benefit of providing opportunities to players in Bloemfontein is what management was taking from the outing.

"We are fortunate in that we have so many quality players. If you look at this squad of 42, we've got a lot of confidence in all of these players," said Davids.

"There are maybe one or two where you think about their ability to perform at this level, and that was also the reason we selected a new team for the second Test.

"We believe there is a lot of talent and ability. It's just a matter of exposing the players to Test match rugby and seeing how they react in terms of the physical demands of the game, how they make decisions under pressure, their skills etc.

"Because we've looked at it, it gives us a lot of answers in terms of the ability of players and our game plans. Whether we lost or won the game, the situation that we find ourselves in gave us lessons to learn from going forward."

Davids said the Boks had reviewed the areas that went wrong last weekend, but for those involved - including the six players who earned a Test debut - the experience of being on the park was invaluable.

"We've looked in depth in terms of all those learnings," he said.

"We know that guys at the back like Warrick (Gelant) are talented players, but obviously there is a step up to Test rugby.

"Part of making good decisions under these pressure situations or getting yourself into a good position are things they can learn having played in this specific game.

"In Test match rugby, you don't get a lot of opportunities in the 22m area of the opposition. When you get them, it's important to capitalise on them and it demands good execution.

"This would have helped a lot in that regard."

The Boks are set to announce their team for the weekend on Tuesday.