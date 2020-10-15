Springboks' Rugby Championship participation in the balance as NZ, Australia fear worst

It's not official yet, but it's looking increasingly likely that the Springboks will pull out of the 2020 Rugby Championship.

The New Zealand Herald is reporting that the Boks will witdraw due to concerns over the physical conditioning of the players.

Sport24 understands an official announcement will be made on Thursday afternoon.

There is still no official confirmation from SA Rugby, but it is beginning to look increasingly likely that the Springboks will officially withdraw from the 2020 Rugby Championship.

The New Zealand Herald reported on Thursday that the Boks had taken the decision through SA Rugby to not participate in this year's competition amidst concerns over the physical conditions of the players.

Earlier this week, governing body Sanzaar gave SA Rugby until Friday to make a call on the world champions' participation in the event.

Sport24 understands, however, that official confirmation from SA Rugby could come on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kiwi publication, "tournament organiser Sanzaar and hosts Rugby Australia are expected to confirm the withdrawal of the world champion Springboks, which will reduce the competition from a 12 to six-Test event and necessitate the need for bye weekends".

Competitive rugby only resumed in South Africa last weekend and Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber has said he would not usually favour competing at Test level unless his chosen players had played at least 400-500 minutes.

"I haven't heard anything," Stormers head coach John Dobson said on Thursday after naming his side to face the Lions in a Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Newlands on Saturday.

"Same here," added Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, selected to lead the Stormers this weekend.

"We haven't really spoken much about it. We're just going to have to wait for the official statement.

"For now, all that's important to us is trying to get as many minutes as we can so that we play ourselves into the team. It's not going to change anything for us."

Over at Ellis Park, Lions captain Elton Jantjies did not comment when pressed on the issue.

South Africa's first Rugby Championship fixture was scheduled against Argentina in Brisbane on 7 November.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff