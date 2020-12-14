Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Springboks set for mini-tour of NZ in 2021

All Blacks v Springboks (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
All Blacks v Springboks (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

The Springboks are set to play the All Blacks twice in New Zealand during the 2021 Rugby Championship.

As part of a tournament format change, Rapport newspaper indicated on Sunday that the world champions will also play both of their matches against the Wallabies in South Africa (Durban and Johannesburg). They will, however, still play home and away Tests against Argentina.

This was confirmed by SA Rugby at its general council meeting on Friday, the report added.

The Boks are also set to play two matches in Bloemfontein as preparation for the British & Irish Lions series. Their opponents are yet to be confirmed, with the Barbarians and Argentina possibilities at this stage.

South Africa's first Test against the Lions is scheduled for July 24 at FNB Stadium, before Tests at Cape Town Stadium (31 July) and Ellis Park (August 7).

The Rugby Championship will kick off after the Lions series.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Rugby World Cup pool draw: Boks to face hosts France?
Weekend gold … goes to Sharks' classy Curwin Bosch
5 talking points: Currie Cup - Week 3
Read more on:
springboksall blacksrugby championshiprugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10535 votes
Cricket
12% - 2905 votes
Football
19% - 4731 votes
Athletics
2% - 627 votes
Boxing
1% - 243 votes
Cycling
2% - 583 votes
Golf
5% - 1273 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2116 votes
Tennis
3% - 845 votes
Water sports
1% - 225 votes
American sports
1% - 308 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo