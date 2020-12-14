Springboks set for mini-tour of NZ in 2021

The Springboks are set to play the All Blacks twice in New Zealand during the 2021 Rugby Championship.

As part of a tournament format change, Rapport newspaper indicated on Sunday that the world champions will also play both of their matches against the Wallabies in South Africa (Durban and Johannesburg). They will, however, still play home and away Tests against Argentina.



This was confirmed by SA Rugby at its general council meeting on Friday, the report added.



The Boks are also set to play two matches in Bloemfontein as preparation for the British & Irish Lions series. Their opponents are yet to be confirmed, with the Barbarians and Argentina possibilities at this stage.

South Africa's first Test against the Lions is scheduled for July 24 at FNB Stadium, before Tests at Cape Town Stadium (31 July) and Ellis Park (August 7).

The Rugby Championship will kick off after the Lions series.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff