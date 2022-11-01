Springboks set to spring Cheslin Kolbe surprise for tour opener against Ireland

The Springboks are set to make a surprise selection for Saturday's tour-opening Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Cheslin Kolbe is set to make his Springbok return, but at fullback as the Boks look for their first win in Dublin since 2012.

The Boks' two previous defeats in the Irish republic's capital have been heavy, but the sides haven't met since 2017.

In Dublin

The Springboks are set to make a surprise selection for Saturday's Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, with Cheslin Kolbe set to start at fullback.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will be announcing the match-day 23 for SA's 27th clash against Ireland on Tuesday.

The Test will be Kolbe's first since he suffered a facial injury in the third Test against Wales in Cape Town in late July.

It is also his first against Ireland as the Boks haven't played the Emerald Greens since the 38-3 defeat in Dublin in November 2017 that signalled the beginning of the end for then coach Allister Coetzee.

The fullback position isn't one the Boks have experimented with as compared to flyhalf, with Willie le Roux and Damian Willemse rotating there for the better part of the season.

Warrick Gelant is the other fullback who has been used, with the former Stormers utility back starting at 15 in the second Test against Wales.

The Test will also be Nienaber's first against Ireland as the Boks get to a critical stage of their World Cup preparations.

The Irish, along with Scotland, are also in South Africa's World Cup group, with the Springboks facing Ireland at the Stade de France in St Denis on 23 September.

That Paris clash, one that'll be the first between the teams in the World Cup, heightens the significance of Saturday's clash as the Boks need to remove a growing Dublin bogey.

Since Ireland's 17-12 win at the old Lansdowne Road, they've only dropped two other Tests against the Boks - in 2010 (23-21) and 2012 (16-12).

In fact, the Irish have won three of their last five Tests against the Springboks, including their famous 26-20 win at Newlands on 11 June 2016 despite CJ Stander being red-carded for an aerial challenge on Pat Lambie.

The Boks' two most recent defeats against Ireland have also tended to be abnormally heavy in Dublin, with the 38-3 record defeat in 2017 preceded by a 29-14 loss under Heyneke Meyer three years earlier.

The match-day 23 that ran out against Argentina on 24 September at Kings Park had nine survivors from the 2017 team that lost to Ireland.

Eben Etzebeth captained that 2017 side and is one of only four players, along with Willie le Roux, while Trevor Nyakane and Cobus Reinach were on the bench for that game.

Bulls players Sbu Nkosi and Marco van Staden were notable absentees from the Bok group that assembled in Dublin on Monday.

Kick-off for Saturday's Test is at 19:30 (SA time).

